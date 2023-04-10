EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Instruments due 2083 - 1st Coupon Interest Payment

EDP - EUR 1.000.000.000 MTN Fixed to Reset Rate

Subordinated Instruments due 2083

1st Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, April 10th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 13º

B and 29º - K of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese

Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 1st coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDP4OM will be payable since 24th April 2023 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 1,465397260000 %