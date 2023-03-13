EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting - Resolve on the approval of the individual and consolidated accounts reporting documents for 2022 - Integrated Annual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited
Integrated Annual Report 2022
We Choose Earth
Integrated Annual Report 2022
This report
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), has its head office in Lisbon, Avenida 24 de Julho 12 and its shares listed on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange. The group's businesses are currently focused on the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of natural gas. Although complementary, the group also operates in related areas such as engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy services and property management.
EDP operates essentially in the European, American and APAC energy sectors.
In 2022, EDP publishes, for the first time, an Integrated Annual Report, which includes, in the same document: its strategy, operational and sustainability performance, financial statements, corporate governance and remunerations report.
The Integrated Annual Report is prepared in accordance with the provisions set out on Portuguese Companies Code and Securities Code and in compliance with the provisions set out on CMVM's Regulations no. 4/2013 and no. 5/2008, concerning Corporate Governance and Disclosure Requirements of the publicly traded companies and under the terms of the Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute, revised in 2020.
Its sustainability performance is prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards) and with the Directive 2014/95/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22nd October 2014, that is, disclosure under article 66-B and approval by the general meeting under article 65, both of the Commercial Companies Code. Additionally, follows other voluntary regulatory reporting frameworks, namely the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM).
The financial statements presented in the report are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standardsº (IFRS),º adopted in the European Union. Thus, under the combined terms of articles 29. G and 29. L of the Portuguese Securities Code, the documents included in this Report were prepared in the ESEF Format and in accordance with the specifications provided for by the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/815 of 17 17th December 2018, and in accordance with the subsequent amendments, also taking into
account the guidance provided by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) through the updated version of the ESEF Reporting Manual.
This report covers the calendar year 2022 and has been structured in five major blocks:
Part I - Management Report
Includes EDP's strategy, operational and sustainability performance. The sustainability performance is organized around the strategic axes and the year's material issues
Part II - Financial Statements
Part III - Corporate Governance
Part IV - Remunerations Report
Part V - Annexes.
Additionally, EDP publishes a set of reports available at www.edp.com:
This Report is a free translation of the Integrated Annual Report originally issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.
This document is an unofficial and unaudited version of the EDP Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website on March 13th, 2023. Notwithstanding, it corresponds to a faithful [interactive] copy of the aforementioned financial and non-financial information, which can also be found at EDP Group's website under name "Integrated Annual Report 2022 - Unofficial Version - Unaudited". In case of discrepancy, the official financial and non-financial information submitted to CMVM on March 13th, 2023 prevails.
Integrated Annual Report 2022
Integrated Annual Report 2022
Our Purpose
Our Purpose
Our energy
Speaks of our stamina, our track record and what drives us to
continuously deliver green energy
and heart
Highlights our people and their key role in delivering our commitment to
our clients, partners and communities

Reflects our ambition and leadership in making change happen
tomorrow
The reason why we work every day
Integrated Annual Report 2022
Index
INDEX
Part I
Part II
Part IV
Management Report
06
Financial Statements
215
Remunerations Report
510
01 Our Company
08
02 Our Strategic Approach
27
Part III
Part V
03 Our Performance
51
Corporate Governance Report
383
Annexes
536
04 Our Indicators
166
Contacts
616
