EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting - Resolve on the approval of the individual and consolidated accounts reporting documents for 2022 - Integrated Annual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), has its head office in Lisbon, Avenida 24 de Julho 12 and its shares listed on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange. The group's businesses are currently focused on the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of natural gas. Although complementary, the group also operates in related areas such as engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy services and property management.

EDP operates essentially in the European, American and APAC energy sectors.

In 2022, EDP publishes, for the first time, an Integrated Annual Report, which includes, in the same document: its strategy, operational and sustainability performance, financial statements, corporate governance and remunerations report.

The Integrated Annual Report is prepared in accordance with the provisions set out on Portuguese Companies Code and Securities Code and in compliance with the provisions set out on CMVM's Regulations no. 4/2013 and no. 5/2008, concerning Corporate Governance and Disclosure Requirements of the publicly traded companies and under the terms of the Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute, revised in 2020.

Its sustainability performance is prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards) and with the Directive 2014/95/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22nd October 2014, that is, disclosure under article 66-B and approval by the general meeting under article 65, both of the Commercial Companies Code. Additionally, follows other voluntary regulatory reporting frameworks, namely the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

