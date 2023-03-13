Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35:28 2023-03-13 pm EDT
4.717 EUR   -0.78%
04:52pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Informs : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report
PU
04:42pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : informs about the items 2 to 8 of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Informs : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governance Chapter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting - Resolve on the approval of the individual and consolidated accounts reporting documents for 2022 - Integrated Annual Report - Unofficial Version - Unaudited

03/13/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated Annual Report 2022

We Choose Earth

Integrated Annual Report 2022

002

This report

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), has its head office in Lisbon, Avenida 24 de Julho 12 and its shares listed on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange. The group's businesses are currently focused on the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of natural gas. Although complementary, the group also operates in related areas such as engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy services and property management.

EDP operates essentially in the European, American and APAC energy sectors.

In 2022, EDP publishes, for the first time, an Integrated Annual Report, which includes, in the same document: its strategy, operational and sustainability performance, financial statements, corporate governance and remunerations report.

The Integrated Annual Report is prepared in accordance with the provisions set out on Portuguese Companies Code and Securities Code and in compliance with the provisions set out on CMVM's Regulations no. 4/2013 and no. 5/2008, concerning Corporate Governance and Disclosure Requirements of the publicly traded companies and under the terms of the Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Corporate Governance Institute, revised in 2020.

Its sustainability performance is prepared in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards) and with the Directive 2014/95/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22nd October 2014, that is, disclosure under article 66-B and approval by the general meeting under article 65, both of the Commercial Companies Code. Additionally, follows other voluntary regulatory reporting frameworks, namely the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

The financial statements presented in the report are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standardsº (IFRS),º adopted in the European Union. Thus, under the combined terms of articles 29. G and 29. L of the Portuguese Securities Code, the documents included in this Report were prepared in the ESEF Format and in accordance with the specifications provided for by the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/815 of 17 17th December 2018, and in accordance with the subsequent amendments, also taking into

account the guidance provided by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) through the updated version of the ESEF Reporting Manual.

This report covers the calendar year 2022 and has been structured in five major blocks:

  • Part I - Management Report
    Includes EDP's strategy, operational and sustainability performance. The sustainability performance is organized around the strategic axes and the year's material issues
  • Part II - Financial Statements
  • Part III - Corporate Governance
  • Part IV - Remunerations Report
  • Part V - Annexes.

Additionally, EDP publishes a set of reports available at www.edp.com:

This Report is a free translation of the Integrated Annual Report originally issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

This document is an unofficial and unaudited version of the EDP Group's official accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website on March 13th, 2023. Notwithstanding, it corresponds to a faithful [interactive] copy of the aforementioned financial and non-financial information, which can also be found at EDP Group's website under name "Integrated Annual Report 2022 - Unofficial Version - Unaudited". In case of discrepancy, the official financial and non-financial information submitted to CMVM on March 13th, 2023 prevails.

Integrated Annual Report 2022

003

Integrated Annual Report 2022

Our Purpose

Our Purpose

Our energy

Speaks of our stamina, our track record and what drives us to

continuously deliver green energy

and heart

Highlights our people and their key role in delivering our commitment to

our clients, partners and communities

drive a beer

Reflects our ambition and leadership in making change happen

tomorrow

The reason why we work every day

004

Integrated Annual Report 2022

Index

005

INDEX

Part I

Part II

Part IV

Management Report

06

Financial Statements

215

Remunerations Report

510

01 Our Company

08

02 Our Strategic Approach

27

Part III

Part V

03 Our Performance

51

Corporate Governance Report

383

Annexes

536

04 Our Indicators

166

Contacts

616

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:31:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
04:52pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Info : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report
PU
04:42pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : informs about the items 2 to 8 of the agenda of the Annual ..
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Info : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governanc..
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Info : 2022 Annual Report of the General and Supervisory B..
PU
04:32pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
04:32pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
04:32pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
04:20pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Resignation of Executive Board Member
PU
04:20pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : Resignation of Executive Board Member
PU
03/10EDP Renovaveis seeks to sell wind farms in Spain, Expansion reports
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 625 M 18 905 M 18 905 M
Net income 2022 825 M 885 M 885 M
Net Debt 2022 15 404 M 16 523 M 16 523 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 18 618 M 19 970 M 19 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 12 990
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,72 €
Average target price 5,81 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.2.10%20 013
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.67%145 107
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.01%72 892
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.87%71 487
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.46%69 625
ENEL S.P.A.5.88%57 712