EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting Resolve on the approval of the individual and consolidated accounts reporting documents for 2022 - 2030 Climate Change Commitment

This document

In 2022, EDP published its Commitment to Climate Transition, summarizing its goals and targets towards a low carbon economy, in line with the ambition of the Paris Agreement to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5oC, against pre-industrial levels.

This document sets a baseline of EDP's strategy for this decade, supported mainly by the business plan 23-26 under a broader pathway for a net zero goal in 2040. As a key player in the power sector, EDP assumes its responsibility to actively contribute to the entire decarbonization of the sector by 2040, according to the IEA Net Zero scenarios needed to be complied to reach the 1.5oC degree pathway for the sector.

Framed by this context, EDP commits to achieve Net Zero by 2040, reducing in an absolute term its CO2 emissions by 90% against 2020 base year, including Scope 1, 2 and 3.

Along these pages, EDP's strategy is translated into climate metrics and targets. The overall climate governance in place is synthetized and the strategic levers are identified to align implementation with the overall climate commitments. The overall initiatives ongoing are consolidated by an internal Net Zero Program to accelerate and support the pathway ahead.

Methodologies and frameworks

STANDARDS USED

TCFD: Guidance on Metrics, Targets and Transition Plans

GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard

SBTi Net-Zero Standard

Net-Zero Standard CDP Technical Note: Reporting on Transition Plans

Transform to Net Zero: Climate Transition Action Plans

Climate Action 100+

International standards on carbon accounting methodologies and metrics are tentatively converging to a common ground. However, those standards aren't set in stone and comparability of the information disclosed still poses considerable challenges. To a better understanding of this document, the main methodologies and external references used are