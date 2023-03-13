EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting Resolve on the approval of the individual and consolidated accounts reporting documents for 2022 - 2030 Climate Change Commitment
03/13/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Climate Transition Plan
We choose Earth
Climate Transition Plan
This document
002
This document
In 2022, EDP published its Commitment to Climate Transition, summarizing its goals and targets towards a low carbon economy, in line with the ambition of the Paris Agreement to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5oC, against pre-industrial levels.
This document sets a baseline of EDP's strategy for this decade, supported mainly by the business plan 23-26 under a broader pathway for a net zero goal in 2040. As a key player in the power sector, EDP assumes its responsibility to actively contribute to the entire decarbonization of the sector by 2040, according to the IEA Net Zero scenarios needed to be complied to reach the 1.5oC degree pathway for the sector.
Framed by this context, EDP commits to achieve Net Zero by 2040, reducing in an absolute term its CO2 emissions by 90% against 2020 base year, including Scope 1, 2 and 3.
Along these pages, EDP's strategy is translated into climate metrics and targets. The overall climate governance in place is synthetized and the strategic levers are identified to align implementation with the overall climate commitments. The overall initiatives ongoing are consolidated by an internal Net Zero Program to accelerate and support the pathway ahead.
Methodologies and frameworks
STANDARDS USED
TCFD: Guidance on Metrics, Targets and Transition Plans
GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard
SBTi Net-Zero Standard
CDP Technical Note: Reporting on Transition Plans
Transform to Net Zero: Climate Transition Action Plans
Climate Action 100+
International standards on carbon accounting methodologies and metrics are tentatively converging to a common ground. However, those standards aren't set in stone and comparability of the information disclosed still poses considerable challenges. To a better understanding of this document, the main methodologies and external references used are
listed below, and a glossary is included in the end of the document. Progress is also tracked against internationally recognized frameworks and regulations such as CDP, SDFR, GRI Standards, SASB, TCFD and the EDP Green Finance Framework (per ICMA GBP 2021, LMA GLP 2021 rules and EU Taxonomy).
Revision
EDP will report on the progress of this plan quarterly, for key CO2 indicators through its ESG Report, and annually on the Integrated Report with a broader stakeholder approach. The company also maintains an institutional website with a core sustainability area, where information on Climate strategy is being updated regularly. EDP will review this Plan in each Business Plan Cycle.
Legal disclaimer
This document contains statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, and goals of EDP, concerning ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) issues, including with respect to energy transition, carbon intensity reduction or carbon neutrality. An ambition expresses an outcome desired or intended by EDP, it being specified that the means to be deployed may not depend solely on EDP.
Commitments undertaken are based upon various assumptions, supported by historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes these assumptions were reasonable when made, they are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors beyond company's management control. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to change without notice unless required by applicable law.
The Company and its respective directors, representatives, employees and/or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update, or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, or circumstances.
Climate Transition Plan
Message
003
Message
Dear shareholders and other interested stakeholders,
The science has been telling us year aer year that we need to halve our emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050 to secure the raise temperature within the 1.5°C limit by end of century, if we are to avoid further severe disruptions of the climate system that sustain our life on earth.
We are living an unprecedented energy crisis with global implications. Short-term measures to address energy security that are not aligned with a long-term energy transition will delay us on the path we need to pursue: a decarbonized energy sector by 2040.
The energy transition through renewable energy and electriﬁcation of the economy stands at the heart of the climate transition.
Miguel Stilwell D'Andrade
Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors
Miguel Setas
Member of the Executive Board of Directors
Climate Transition Plan
Message
004
EDP's prioritization of investment in renewable generation started in 2006, through the anticipation of major trends in the energy market and the support to the vision of a society capable of reducing CO2 emissions, by replacing thermal with renewable energy, decentralizing generation, promoting smart grids and energy storage and encouraging the demand for renewable electricity.
Recognizing the climate emergency, EDP was one of the front runners undertaking the United Nation's challenge during the Climate Summit in New York in 2019. We commied to reduce emissions and to align our business strategy with the aim to limit global temperature raise to 1.5°C.
Ramping up that commitment, EDP incorporated in its Updated Strategic Plan 2021-2025 the ambitious goals to be coal free by 2025 and carbon neutral by 2030, supported by a strong investment in acceleration of renewables installed capacity, smart grids, and decarbonized services for our customers.
We are commied to reinforce our ambition even further to reach Net Zero by 2040, by including our scope 3 emissions in our targets. Our global carbon footprint today is about 50% lower than it was in 2015, as a result of our eﬀorts to decarbonize our operations in our value chain. With a new baseline year set for 2020, we aim to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions across the value chain by 2040, with ambitious mid-term targets by 2030. These targets have been approved by SBTi under the Net Zero Standard.
To support this ambition, EDP launched an internal Net Zero Acceleration Task Force to promote the engagement of the Groups' eﬀorts in a comprehensive way, deep diving on the challenges ahead, identifying the right levers to get us there, while engaging with the supply chain, partners, and global community, to drive a real and just transformation.
In our updated Business Plan for 2023-2026 we continue to lead the decarbonization of the energy sector by further reinforcing our investments in renewables with €25 Bn energy transition CAPEX and with annual gross additions of
4.5 GW to reach an ambitious target of 50GW renewable additions by 2030, while continuing our fast adoption of innovative solutions.
The present Climate Transition Plan reinforces our commitments by clarifying the challenges that must be met and the road we need to follow to curb all our sources of direct and indirect emissions and activate the right levers to achieve our targets, while managing climate risks and transparently reporting our progress towards Net Zero.
We cannot do it alone. We need all to join our eﬀorts and engage actively with all our stakeholders.
At EDP we will continue to take our responsibility and drive today for a beer tomorrow!
Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade
Miguel Setas
Climate Transition Plan
Index
005
Index
01 Climate emergency
06
A decisive decade
07
The crucial role of the energy sector 07
02 EDP
09
EDP in the world
10
Leading towards a Net-Zero world
11
03 Climate pathway
12
Climate risk management process
29
Carbon footprint
13
Climate-related targets and KPI
31
Science-basedNet-Zero targets
15
Climate policy
33
Net-Zero action plan
16
Collective efforts
33
Sustainable financing
21
05 Appendix
35
04 Approaching climate transition
23
Acronymous
36
TCFD alignment
24
Concepts and definitions
37
Governance model
24
Climate resilience strategy
25
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:31:44 UTC.