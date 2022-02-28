EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Management transaction related to Flicka Florestal, S.L. acquisition of shares
02/28/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Reuters: EDP.LS
Bloomberg: EDP PL
MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION RELATED TO FLICKA FLORESTAL, S.L. ACQUISITION OF SHARES
Lisbon, February 28th, 2022: Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/522 of the Commission and in Article 29- R of the Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information to the market and to the public in general.
On the 28th of February 2022, D. Fernando Masaveu Herrero, member of the General and Supervisory Board, notified EDP about the acquisition of 25,000 shares of EDP's share capital, at an average price of 3.8238 euros per share, made by the company Flicka Florestal, S.L., legal entity closely associated with him.
Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.
Investor Relations
Department
phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sociedade Aberta Sede: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
NIPC e Matrícula CRC Lisboa 500697256 Capital Social: € 3 965 681 012
ANNEX
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Flicka Forestal, S.L.
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Closely related person: legal entity controlled by D. Fernando Masaveu Herrero,
Member of the General and Supervisory Board of EDP -
Energias de Portugal, S.A.
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
b)
LEI
529900CLC3WDMGI9VH80
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the
Acquisition of shares of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification
Code
ISIN PTEDP0AM0009
b)
Nature of the
Acquisition.
transaction
This operation is not related with the exercise of option programs over
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 18:00:40 UTC.