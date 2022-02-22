EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Director
MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION RELATED WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES BY THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Lisbon, February 22nd, 2022: Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/522 of the Commission and in Article 29- R of the Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information to the market and to the public in general.
The Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, informed EDP that he acquired shares from EDP.
Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
ANNEX
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
b)
Initial
notification
/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
b)
LEI
529900CLC3WDMGI9VH80
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the
Shares of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
financial instrument,
type of instrument
ISIN PTEDP0AM0009
Identification Code
b)
Nature
of
the
Acquisition.
transaction
This operation is not related with the exercise of option programs over shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
(i)
Price
Volume
€ 3.886
1,500 shares
(ii)
Price
Volume
€ 3.886
1,382 shares
(iii)
Price
Volume
€ 3.886
1,419 shares
(iv)
Price
Volume
€ 3.886
759 shares
(v)
Price
Volume
€ 3.886
736 shares
(vi)
Price
Volume
€ 3.887
1,419 shares
(vii)
Price
Volume
€ 3.887
1,382 shares
(viii)
Price
Volume
€ 3.887
1,397 shares
(ix)
Price
Volume
€ 3.887
4,753 shares
(x)
Price
Volume
€ 3.887
735 shares
(xi)
Price
Volume
€ 3.888
1,382 shares
(xii)
Price
Volume
€ 3.888
1,419 shares
(xiii)
Price
Volume
€ 3.888
1,397 shares
(xiv)
Price
Volume
€ 3.888
5,320 shares
d)
Aggregated information
Number of shares: 25,000 shares
- aggregated volume
Average Price: €3.887
- price
Total amount of the transaction: € 97,178.70
Total amount of shares after the transaction: 205,000
