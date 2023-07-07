Investors &
Norges Bank informs on qualified shareholding in EDP
Lisbon, July 7th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:
On July 6th, 2023, Norges Bank notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had increased its respective shareholder participation to 5.06% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 5% threshold was crossed by such company on July 5th, 2023.
Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
- Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA
Avenida 24 de Julho, n.º 12, Lisboa, PT-11,1249-300, PT
- Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Norges Bank
Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, Oslo, NO-0107, Oslo, Norway
- Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
2023-07-05
- Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suervii
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
5.06%
5.06%
4,184,021,624
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
2.21%
notification (if appli-
2.13%
0.08 %
cable)
1
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if possi-
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTEDP0AM0009
211,862,946
5.06%
SUBTOTAL A
211,862,946
5.06%
%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Number of voting
Type of financial
Expira-
Exercise/
rights that may be
% of voting
tion
acquired if the in-
instrument
Conversion Periodxi
rights
datex
strument is exer-
cised/ converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of finan-
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of voting
cial instru-
Conversion
cash settle-
voting
datex
rights
ment
Period xi
mentxii
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the appli- cable box):
[X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
- of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
- of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
- In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
- Additional informationxvi:
Done at London, United Kingdom on 2023-07-06.
3
