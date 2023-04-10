EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Notes due April 2027 - 3rd Coupon Interest Payment
04/10/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
Investors &
Analysts'
Briefing
Reuters: EDP.LS
Bloomberg: EDP PL
EDP - EUR 750.000.000 1,625 per cent Instrument due
15 April 2027
3rd Coupon Interest Payment
Lisbon, April 10th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 13º
B and 29º - K of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese
Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:
EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 3rd coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDPNOM will be payable since 17th April 2023 with the following amounts:
Gross Interest* 1,625000000000 %
Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.
The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).
EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.
Investor Relations
Department
phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256
