EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Notice to Convene to Annual General Shareholders Meeting

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

NOTICE OF CONVENE MEETING

In accordance with the provisions of the law and the Articles of Association, at the request of the General and Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Directors, I call on all the shareholders of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), an issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market, with its registered office at Avenida 24 de Julho, 12, 1249-300 Lisbon, with single company number and Commercial Register registration 500 697 256, with a share capital of EUR 3,965,681,012, to attend the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held remotely and in person in the Auditorium at EDP's registered office at Avenida 24 de Julho, 12, Lisbon on 6 April 2022 at 10:30, with the following

AGENDA

To deliberate on the annual and consolidated accounting documents for the financial year 2021, including the single management report (which includes a corporate governance chapter and the remuneration report), the annual report and opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (which

Item One: integrates the annual report of the Financial Matters Committee/Audit Committee) and the statutory certification of the annual and consolidated accounts as well as the sustainability report (containing the consolidated non-financial statement and the 2030 Climate Change Commitment).