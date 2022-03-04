EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Notice to Convene to Annual General Shareholders Meeting
03/04/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Non-binding translation
For information purposes only
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
NOTICE OF CONVENE MEETING
In accordance with the provisions of the law and the Articles of Association, at the request of the General and Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Directors, I call on all the shareholders of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), an issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market, with its registered office at Avenida 24 de Julho, 12, 1249-300 Lisbon, with single company number and Commercial Register registration 500 697 256, with a share capital of EUR 3,965,681,012, to attend the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held remotely and in person in the Auditorium at EDP's registered office at Avenida 24 de Julho, 12, Lisbon on 6 April 2022 at 10:30, with the following
AGENDA
To deliberate on the annual and consolidated accounting documents for the financial year 2021, including the single management report (which includes a corporate governance chapter and the remuneration report), the annual report and opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (which
Item One: integrates the annual report of the Financial Matters Committee/Audit Committee) and the statutory certification of the annual and consolidated accounts as well as the sustainability report (containing the consolidated non-financial statement and the 2030 Climate Change Commitment).
Item Two:
Item Three:
Item Four:
Item Five:
Item Six:
To deliberate on the proposal for the distribution of the profits for the financial year 2021 and on the proposal for the distribution of dividends.
To conduct a general assessment of EDP's management and supervision in accordance with Article 455 of the Commercial Companies Code.
To authorise the Executive Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of own shares by EDP and its subsidiary companies.
To authorise the Executive Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of EDP-owned bonds.
To deliberate on the election of the Vice-Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting for the remainder of the current term of office (three-year period 2021-2023).
REQUIREMENTS FOR ATTENDANCE AT THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
According to Article 14(1) of the EDP Articles of Association, General Shareholders' Meetings may only be attended by shareholders with voting rights, as well as by other persons whose presence is deemed to be justified by the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Each share carries one vote.
Non-binding translation
For information purposes only
Shareholders may attend the General Shareholders' Meeting on 6 April 2022, either in person or remotely, in their own name or by proxy, onlyif they hold at least one share at 00:00 (GMT) on the fifth trading day preceding the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. 30 March 2022('Registration Date').
The exercise of the rights to attend and vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting will not be affected by the transfer of the shares at any time after the Registration Date, nor will it be subject to the blocking of the shares between the Registration Date and the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Shareholders intending to attend and vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting, either in person or by advance electronic voting, must pre-register by completing the automatic declaration form which will be available on the EDP website (www.edp.com), as from the date of publication of this notice, at the latest by 23:59 (GMT) on the Registration Date, i.e. 30 March 2022.
On the form referred to in the previous subparagraph, shareholders are required to select the manner in which they intend to attend and vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Furthermore, shareholders intending to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting must declare their intention in advance to the financial intermediary enrolled on the Interbolsa-managed systems with which the individual securities registration account is opened, at the latest by 23:59 (GMT) on the trading day preceding the Registration Date, i.e. 29 March 2022.
Financial intermediaries who are informed of their clients' intention to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting must notifythe Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting of such intention and shall forward, by 23:59 (GMT) on the Registration Date, i.e. 30 March 2022, information on the number of shares registered on behalf of each of their clients as at 00:00 hours (GMT) on the Registration Date. For this purpose, they may use the e-mail address edp.ag@edp.com.
Shareholders who have declared to their financial intermediary their intention to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting as referred to above and who transfer ownership of their shares between the Registration Date and the end of the General Shareholders' Meeting must immediately notify the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting and the Securities and Exchange Commission, without prejudice to the exercise of their right to attend and vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting.
EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT TO VOTE
The Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting is responsible for checking the authenticity and validity of the votes cast and, in the case of votes cast in advance, shall ensure that they are confidential and shall consider those votes to be votes against on any draft resolutions proposed after the date on which those votes were cast.
The right to vote may be exercised in one of the following ways:
Advance electronic voting; or,
Postal voting; or,
III. Voting in person at the General Shareholders' Meeting.
In order to comply with internal measures to prevent, contain and mitigate the transmission of the SARS-CoV-
2 outbreak, EDP's premises are limited to a maximum number of shareholders.
2
Non-binding translation
For information purposes only
Accordingly, once the maximum number of shareholders registered to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting has been reached under conditions that ensure compliance with the internal measures in force to contain the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, EDP reserves the right to restrict access to the premises, and undertakes to inform shareholders in good time so that they can, alternatively, attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely, by access to the live video and audio broadcast of the meeting and exercise their right of advance electronic voting.
EXERCISE OF RIGHT OF ADVANCE ELECTRONIC VOTING
Shareholders entitled to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting may exercise their right to vote in advance by electronic means. To that end, they are required to pre-register, in accordance with point (e) above and access the following link: https://www.shareholders-services.com/voto/v2/gateway/EDP.
Once pre-registration has been completed and the declaration(s) of ownership of the shares sent by the financial intermediary on 30 March 2022has been received, a message will be sent to the e-mail address provided, with a link, user name and access key to the advance electronic voting platform. The platform will be available to shareholders wishing to vote as from 15:00 on 31 March 2021.
Shareholders will be able to exercise their advance electronic voting right until23:59 on 4 April 2022.
If shareholders do not vote 'For' or 'Against' any of the items on the electronic voting form, those items not voted on shall be deemed to be abstentions.
Once shareholders have cast an advance electronic vote, they will receive an automatic confirmation via the platform, sent to the e-mail address provided by them. Shareholders may also obtain confirmation of their vote on the electronic platform.
Shareholders exercising their right to advance electronic voting may only attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely and are prevented from attending the General Shareholders' Meeting in person.
Shareholders who are registered and duly entitled to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting shall be given access to the live video and audio broadcast of the meeting. To this end, a link giving access the digital platform will be sent on the day before the meeting to the e-mail address provided when the shareholder or their representative registered for the General Shareholders' Meeting. If shareholders or their representatives attempt to access the digital platform using ane-mailaddress other than the one previously provided, access will be denied.
Shareholders or their representatives will be allowed to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting remotely provided that they are duly entitled and authorised in general terms, even if they have not cast their vote, and will be able to ask, in writing and through the digital platform, any questions on the items on the Agenda which they wish to be answered at the meeting, in accordance with Article 290 of the Commercial Companies Code. However, in order to ensure the orderly functioning of the meeting, shareholders may submit their questions in writing no later than 2 (two) days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting (i.e.by 4 April 2022 at 23:59 (GMT)), identifying the body or individual to whom they are addressed. For this purpose they must use the e-mail address edp.ag@edp.com; in case of any queries, shareholders are requested to send them to the same e-mail address (edp.ag@edp.com).
3
Non-binding translation
For information purposes only
During the General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders who have exercised their electronic vote in advance will not be able to revoke or change their votes.
EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT TO VOTE BY POST
Under Article 22 of the Securities Code and Article 14 of the Articles of Association, shareholders entitled to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting may exercise their right to vote by post.
In order to exercise the right to vote by post, shareholders should send a letter addressed to the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting by registered post with acknowledgement of receipt, which must be received at the registered office by4 April 2022.
If the shareholder is a natural person, its signature must be identical to that on its identification document and a copy thereof must be sent in the same envelope. If the shareholder is a legal person, the signature of its representative must be recognised in that capacity. Shareholders are provided with a ballot form for the exercise of their postal vote, which can be obtained from the EDP website(www.edp.com).
Paragraphs (q), (s), (t), (u) and (v) above shall applymutatis mutandis to shareholders exercising their voting rights by post.
EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT TO VOTE IN PERSON AT THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Shareholders duly entitled to attend in the General Shareholders' Meeting may also exercise their right to vote in person. To that end, they must pre-register in accordance with point (e) above.
Once shareholders have been pre-registered and the statement(s) of ownership of the shares to be sent by the financial intermediary on 30 March 2022have been received, shareholders will receive written confirmation, at the e-mail address provided at the time of the registration referred to in point (e) above, of their entitlement to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting in person and exercise their right to vote during the meeting.
Shareholders may attend the General Shareholders' Meeting on 6 April 2022 only if, cumulatively, they (i) expressly request it at the time of registration, (ii) have not exercised their electronic or postal vote in advance and (iii) have received written confirmation from EDP by23.59 on 1 April 2022.
As the General Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 (GMT), shareholders are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance in order to allow the verification of all conditions for attending the meeting.
SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FOR PROFESSIONAL SHAREHOLDERS
Once pre-registration has taken place, any professional shareholders holding shares in their own name but on behalf of clients may vote differentially with their shares, provided that, in addition to their financial intermediary sending the necessary information, they submit to the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting by 23:59 (GMT) on the Registration Date, i.e. 30 March 2022, using sufficient and proportionate means of proof, (i) the identification of each client (where the indication of the company number allocated by the competent authority in the home country will be a sufficient and proportionate means of such identification), (ii) the number of voting
4
Non-binding translation
For information purposes only
shares on behalf of each client and (iii) the voting instructions, specific to each item on the Agenda, given by each client, which may not be subsequently amended, to be sent by e-mail to edp.ag@edp.com.
Following the sending of the information described in the previous subparagraph, those professional shareholders who hold shares in their own name but on behalf of clients will receive, at their e-mail address, a message with the username and access key to the electronic platform for the validation of their information.
REPRESENTATION
Shareholders may be represented by a letter of proxy, duly signed, addressed to the Chairman of the General
Shareholders' Meeting, which must be sent by post to EDP's registered office or by e-mail to edp.ag@edp.comby 17:00 (GMT) on 4 April 2022. Shareholders may obtain a letter of proxy form from the EDP website (www.edp.com). The original letter of proxy must always be sent to EDP at its registered office, at Avenida 24 de Julho, 12, 1249-300 Lisbon.
In addition to the previous paragraph, if the shareholder is a legal person, the document proving the legitimacy of the representation (in the case of legal persons based in Portugal, an indication of the access code to the permanent certificate concerning the represented entity will be sufficient) must be submitted and, if the shareholder is represented by a proxy, a document certifying the respective powers of representation and a legible photocopy of the proxy's identification document must be sent by e-mail to edp.ag@edp.com.
Where the same shareholder designates various proxies in respect of shares held in different securities accounts, none of the proxies may vote differentially on the same proposal, subject to the cancellation of all votes cast. If any of the proxies do not attend the General Shareholders' Meeting, the votes of the proxies present shall nevertheless be taken into consideration, provided that they all vote in the same way.
INCLUSION OF ITEMS ON THE AGENDA AND TABLING OF DRAFT RESOLUTIONS
Pursuant to Article 23(B) of the Securities Code, a shareholder or shareholders holding shares representing at least 2% of the share capital may request that certain items be included on the Agenda by means of a written request addressed to the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting within5 (five) days following the publication of this Notice of Convene Meeting, accompanied by a draft resolution for each matter for which inclusion is required.
The amended Notice of Convene Meeting and the draft resolutions for each added matter shall be notified to shareholders as soon as possible in the same way as for the publication of this Notice, no later than 10 (ten) days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. no later than00.00 (GMT) on 27 March 2022.
In accordance with Article 23(B) of the Securities Code, a shareholder or shareholders holding shares representing at least 2% of the share capital may request the inclusion of draft resolutions on matters referred to in the Notice of Convene Meeting as amended, on submission of a written request addressed to the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting within5 (five) days of the publication of the Notice of Convene Meeting or subsequent amendmenttogether with any information accompanying the draft resolution. The draft resolutions and accompanying information referred to will be notified to shareholders as soon as possible in the same way used for the publication of this Notice of Convene Meeting, no later than 10 (ten) days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting.
5
