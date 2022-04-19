Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/19 11:36:34 am EDT
4.695 EUR   -0.09%
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : Operating Data Preview 1Q22
PU
04/11Portugal to help gas-hungry companies to pay their bills, minister says
RE
04/11EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : secures PPAs for a 240 MW Solar Park in Texas
PU
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Operating Data Preview 1Q22

04/19/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Operating Data Preview 1Q22

Lisbon, April 19th, 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Since the beginning of the year, +0.5 GW of wind and solar capacity were added to the portfolio, and by the end of Mar-22, we had 2.4 GW of capacity under construction.

  • Renewables represented 75% of EDP's electricity generated in 1Q22. Wind and Solar generation increased +1.1TWh as result on wind & solar resources 2% above LT average (vs. -3% vs. LT avg. in 1Q21), and as a result of higher installed capacity.

  • In Portugal, the October 2021 to March 2022 rainy season was the driest since 1931, resulting in abnormally low waterflow in 1Q22, 70% below historical avg. in Portugal (and 50% below historical avg. in Spain). Consequently, hydro generation decreased significantly to 1.5TWh in 1Q22, -64% YoY and 2.6TWh below average. This extreme low hydro generation volume implied a short position in the wholesale electricity market as circa 100% of the expected generation volumes were hedged through fixed prices with customers. This uncorrelated combination resulted in a material negative impact in 1Q22, which is expected to be mitigated in the following quarters by higher than expected thermal production.

  • In 1Q22, in Brazil, the improvement in hydro situation resulted in zero coal generation. In Iberia, thermal generation increased, both in coal and CCGT, to 3.9 TWh, +1.7 TWh YoY, following the low hydro generation in Iberia and the increase of net exports to France.

  • In the supply business, in Iberia, electricity volume sold increased 16% YoY, supported by the growth of volumes sold to business clients in Spain. On Gas, volumes sold decreased 5% YoY.

  • Electricity distributed in Portugal increased by +3% in the 1Q22, mainly justified by the recovery of the small industry and services sector. In Spain, electricity distributed decreased by 3% YoY. In Brazil, electricity distribution rose by +2% YoY, mainly because customers connected also increased 2% YoY.

  • The average electricity spot price for 1Q22 reached 229/MWh, the highest ever recorded in a quarter.

INSTALLED CAPACITY

Installed capacity | Mar-22 EBITDA MW

Capacity evolution | YoY EBITDA MW

WindGas

(1) The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering

HydroCoalSolarOther

Capacity under construction | Mar-22

2,373 MW

ELECTRICITY GENERATION

(1) Includes small-hydro; (2) Nuclear, Cogeneration & Waste

Electricity generation | 1Q22

GWh Wind

1Q22

1Q21

DD %

WindGas

HydroCoal

North America Europe

South America & APACHydro

Iberia(1)

Brazil Solar

North America

Europe

South America & APAC

Gas Iberia

Coal

SolarOther

Iberia

Brazil

Other (2)

Total

8,964

8,067

+898 +550 +181 +166

+11% +12% +5% +74%

5,063

4,513

3,511

3,330

390

224

3,575

6,004

-2,429 -2,735 +306

-40% -64% +18%

1,547

4,282

2,028

1,723

273

53

+220 +45 +3 +172

+416% +118% +18%

84

38

17

14

172

0

2,068

798

+1,270

+159%

1,802

1,344

+458 +1,114 -656

+34% +162% -100%

1,802 0

688 656

373

348

+25

+7%

17,055

16,613

+442

+3%

(1) Includes small-hydro; (2) Nuclear, Cogeneration & Waste

LOAD FACTORS

(1)

W&S Production deviation vs. exp. LT avg.

Gross Capacity Factor | 1Q22 vs 1Q21

Hydro resources deviation vs. historical avg. | 1Q22 vs 1Q21

2%

28%

-3% 1Q21

1Q22

-70% 1Q22

1Q21

(1) Does not consider W&S Production for the APAC region

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +351 21 001 28 34

Email:ir@edp.com

(1) Includes small-hydro; (2) Nuclear, Cogen. & Waste

www.edp.com

(1) Includes small-hydro; (2) Nuclear, Cogen. & Waste

Operating Data Preview 1Q22

Lisbon, April 19th, 2022

ENERGY SUPPLY

Volumes of electricity supplied in Iberia - Liberalized | 1Q22

Volumes supplied (GWh)

No. of Clients (th)

BusinessResidential

ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

1Q22

1Q21

D %

Mar-22 Mar-21

D %

Iberia

1Q22

1Q21

DD %

Electricity distributed (GWh)

Portugal

Spain

15,356 11,925 3,431

15,175 11,631 3,545

+181 +294 -114

+1% +3% -3%

MARKET INDICATORS

Brazil

1Q22

1Q21

DD%

Electricity distributed (GWh) 6,721

Final customers 3,598

Access customers 3,123

6,605 3,549 3,056

  • +116 +2%

  • +49 +1%

  • +67 +2%

Customers connected (th) 3,698

EDP São Paulo 2,023

EDP Espírito Santo 1,674

3,618 1,993 1,625

  • +80 +2%

  • +30 +2%

  • +50 +3%

Iberian market

1Q22

1Q21

D%

€/MWh

Average electricity spot price - Spain Hydro coefficient - Portugal

Hydro coefficient - Spain Wind coefficient - Portugal

€/MWh 1.0 = avg. Year 1.0 = avg. Year 1.0 = avg. Year

229.4

  • 45.2 +407%

  • 1.28 -77%

  • 1.30 -62%

  • 1.02 -9%

0.30

0.50

0.93

Brazilian market

Average spot price (PLD)

Generation Scalling Factor (GSF) (1)R$/MWh %

173 88%

-66% 9%

58

95%

Exchange rates

EUR/USD - Average EUR/BRL - Average EUR/USD - End of period EUR/BRL - End of period

1.20 6.60 1.17 6.74

7% 12% 6% 27%

1.12

5.87

1.11

5.30

(1) Weighted average

KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS

17-Jan-2022

Ocean Winds is awarded with exclusive rights to develop around 1 GW offshore wind project in Scotland

25-Jan-2022

EDP sells €562 million of portuguese tariff deficit

28-Jan-2022

EDP completes asset rotation deal of a 221 MW wind portfolio for an EV of €534 million

07-Feb-2022

EDP Energias do Brasil concludes investment in CELG-T

24-Feb-2022

Completion of Sunseap acquisition in the APAC region

27-Feb-2022

Ocean Winds is awarded lease area to develop up to 1.7 GW offshore wind project in the US

10-Mar-2022

Completion of the substitution of the issuer of Notes issued by Viesgo Group

14-Mar-2022

EDP issues a €1,250 million 7.5 year green bond

1Q22 RESULTS RELEASE

EDP's 1Q22 results will be released on May 5th, 2022. A conference call will be hosted by EDP's CEO, Mr. Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade and EDP's CFO, Mr. Rui Teixeira, the day after, at 11:30 GMT. More information will be available on www.edp.com.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +351 21 001 28 34

Email:ir@edp.com

www.edp.com

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
