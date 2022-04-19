EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Operating Data Preview 1Q22

Operating Data Preview 1Q22

Lisbon, April 19th, 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the beginning of the year, +0.5 GW of wind and solar capacity were added to the portfolio, and by the end of Mar-22, we had 2.4 GW of capacity under construction.

• Renewables represented 75% of EDP's electricity generated in 1Q22. Wind and Solar generation increased +1.1TWh as result on wind & solar resources 2% above LT average (vs. -3% vs. LT avg. in 1Q21), and as a result of higher installed capacity.

• In Portugal, the October 2021 to March 2022 rainy season was the driest since 1931, resulting in abnormally low waterflow in 1Q22, 70% below historical avg. in Portugal (and 50% below historical avg. in Spain). Consequently, hydro generation decreased significantly to 1.5TWh in 1Q22, -64% YoY and 2.6TWh below average. This extreme low hydro generation volume implied a short position in the wholesale electricity market as circa 100% of the expected generation volumes were hedged through fixed prices with customers. This uncorrelated combination resulted in a material negative impact in 1Q22, which is expected to be mitigated in the following quarters by higher than expected thermal production.

• In 1Q22, in Brazil, the improvement in hydro situation resulted in zero coal generation. In Iberia, thermal generation increased, both in coal and CCGT, to 3.9 TWh, +1.7 TWh YoY, following the low hydro generation in Iberia and the increase of net exports to France.

• In the supply business, in Iberia, electricity volume sold increased 16% YoY, supported by the growth of volumes sold to business clients in Spain. On Gas, volumes sold decreased 5% YoY.

• Electricity distributed in Portugal increased by +3% in the 1Q22, mainly justified by the recovery of the small industry and services sector. In Spain, electricity distributed decreased by 3% YoY. In Brazil, electricity distribution rose by +2% YoY, mainly because customers connected also increased 2% YoY.