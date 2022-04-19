EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Operating Data Preview 1Q22
04/19/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Operating Data Preview 1Q22
Lisbon, April 19th, 2022
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
•Since the beginning of the year, +0.5 GW of wind and solar capacity were added to the portfolio,and by the end of Mar-22, we had2.4 GW of capacity under construction.
•Renewables represented 75% ofEDP'selectricity generated in 1Q22.Wind and Solar generation increased +1.1TWh as result on wind & solar resources 2% above LT average (vs. -3%vs. LT avg. in 1Q21), and as a result of higher installed capacity.
•In Portugal, the October 2021 to March 2022 rainy season was the driest since 1931, resulting in abnormally low waterflow in 1Q22, 70% below historical avg. in Portugal (and 50% below historical avg. in Spain). Consequently, hydro generation decreased significantly to 1.5TWh in 1Q22, -64% YoY and 2.6TWh below average. This extreme low hydro generation volume implied a short position in the wholesale electricity market as circa 100% of the expected generation volumes were hedged through fixed prices with customers. This uncorrelated combination resulted in a material negative impact in 1Q22, which is expected to be mitigated in the following quarters by higher than expected thermal production.
•In 1Q22, in Brazil, the improvement in hydro situation resulted in zero coal generation. In Iberia, thermal generation increased, both in coal and CCGT, to 3.9 TWh, +1.7 TWh YoY, following the low hydro generation in Iberia and the increase of net exports to France.
•In the supply business, in Iberia, electricity volume sold increased 16% YoY,supported by the growth of volumes sold to business clients in Spain. On Gas, volumes sold decreased 5%YoY.
•Electricity distributed in Portugal increased by +3% in the 1Q22,mainly justified by the recovery of the small industry and services sector. InSpain, electricity distributed decreased by 3% YoY. InBrazil, electricity distribution rose by +2% YoY, mainly because customers connected also increased 2% YoY.
•The average electricity spot pricefor 1Q22 reached€229/MWh, the highest ever recorded in a quarter.
INSTALLED CAPACITY
Installed capacity | Mar-22 EBITDA MW
Capacity evolution | YoY EBITDA MW
WindGas
(1)The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original151MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering
