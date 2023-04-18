Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:25 2023-04-18 am EDT
4.990 EUR   +0.08%
Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Operating Data Preview 1Q23
PU
Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : Operating Data Preview 1Q23
PU
Trending: EDPR Secures Long-Term Agreement for 198-Megawatt Wind Project in US
DJ
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Operating Data Preview 1Q23

04/18/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
OPERATING DATA PREVIEW 1Q23

Lisbon, April 18th, 2023

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

INSTALLED CAPACITY

EDP's renewables generation increased by 19% in 1Q23 to 15.3 TWh, representing 88% of total electricity

production. Hydro generation in Iberia more than doubled YoY being 0.4 TWh above expected for the period.

2023 began with reservoirs at the highest levels of the last 10 years which, along with rainfall well above the

historical average in January (hydro coefficient in Portugal of 1.53 in Jan-23) contributed to this strong

recovery in hydro generation. Despite February and March being dry months, by the end of March our hydro

reservoir levels remained above the historical average, close to 80%.

Wind and Solar generation increased 11% as a result of higher installed capacity, despite lower wind & solar

resources vs. 1Q22, with Europe and North America representing 34% and 50% of total generation output,

respectively. Generation in 1Q23 in South America and APAC more than doubled YoY, driven by higher wind

capacity in Brazil and higher solar capacity in APAC.

• The reduction of thermal generation, -50% in coal to 5% of total production and -40% in gas to 7% of total

production, resulted from the increase of renewable generation in Iberia, namely the above-mentionedhydro

recovery. In Brazil, coal generation continued at zero in 1Q23, given the increased of renewables generation and

high hydro availability.

In the last 12 months, EDP has added +1.8 GW of wind and solar capacity to the global portfolio,

reaching a Wind and Solar installed capacity amounted to 15.0 GW (EBITDA + Equity) in March 2023,

+6% or +0.8 GW YoY. Renewables capacity under construction reached a record of 5.0 GW (+ 1.0 GW

vs YE22), covering projects in 15 markets in Europe, Americas and APAC.

In the supply business, in Iberia, electricity volume sold decreased 3% YoY, reflecting mainly the

decrease of volumes sold to business clients in Spain. On Gas, volumes sold decreased 28% YoY.

MW

Mar-23

Mar-22

%

Installed capacity | Mar-23

Wind

12,162

11,891

+270

+2%

EBITDA + Equity MW

North America

6,172

6,079

+93

+2%

Europe

5,079

5,221

-142

-3%

1%

South America & APAC

910

591

+319

+54%

9%

Hydro

6,921

7,127

-206

-3%

Iberia (1)

5,520

5,527

-8

-0%

10%

Brazil

1,401

1,599

-198

-12%

7%

46%

Solar (2)

1,726

1,173

+552

+47%

28.1 GW

North America

475

361

+114

+32%

Europe

253

130

+123

+95%

South America & APAC

998

683

+315

27%

80%

o/w Solar DG (3)

752

453

+299

+66%

Renewables

Gas Iberia

2,886

2,886

Wind

Hydro

Solar

Coal

2,540

2,540

Iberia

1,820

1,820

Gas

Coal

Other

Brazil

720

720

Other (4)

17

23

-5

-24%

EBITDA MW

26,251

25,640

+611

+2%

Capacity under construction | Mar-23

Equity MW (5)

1,821

1,821

EBITDA + Equity MW

28,072

27,461

+612

+2%

Capacity evolution | YoY EBITDA + Equity MW

(1)

  1. Includes the hydro sale in Brazil

4,964 MW

Electricity distributed in 1Q23 increased 1% and 2% YoY in Iberia and in Brasil, respectively. Customers

connected increased 1% YoY in Iberia and 3% YoY in Brasil.

MARKET INDICATORS

Iberian market

1Q23

1Q22

%

Average electricity spot price - Spain

€/MWh

96.4

229.4

-58%

Hydro coefficient - Portugal

1.0 = avg. Year

0.95

0.30

217%

Hydro coefficient - Spain

1.0 = avg. Year

1.00

0.50

100%

Brazilian market

Average spot price (PLD)

R$/MWh

69

58

19%

Generation Scalling Factor (GSF) (1)

%

101%

96%

+5%

Exchange rates

EUR/USD

-

Average

1.07

1.12

+5%

EUR/BRL

-

Average

5.58

5.87

+5%

EUR/USD

-

End of period

1.09

1.11

+2%

EUR/BRL

-

End of period

5.52

5.30

-4%

  1. Weighted average
  1. Includes small-hydro;(2) Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac; (3) As-a- service capacity ; (4) Cogeneration & Waste; (5) Including attributable MWs in equity-method consolidated associates (mostly in wind offshore, hydro Brazil and wind & solar in Spain/US) and joint operations (Nuclear in Spain).

ELECTRICITY GENERATION (1)

GWh

1Q23

1Q22

%

Wind

9,630

8,964

+666

+7%

Electricity Generation | Mar-23

North America

4,965

5,063

-97

-2%

0%

Europe

3,444

3,511

-67

-2%

5%

7%

South America & APAC

1,220

390

+830

+213%

Hydro

5,018

3,575

+1,443

+40%

4%

Iberia(2)

3,479

1,547

+1,932

+125%

17.5 TWh

Brazil

1,539

2,028

-489

-24%

55%

Solar

659

299

+360

+120%

29%

North America

209

84

+125

+149%

Europe

43

30

+13

+41%

88%

Renewables

South America & APAC

408

185

+222

Gas Iberia

1,232

2,068

-836

-40%

Coal

908

1,802

-894

-50%

Wind

Hydro

Solar

Iberia

908

1,802

-894

-50%

Gas

Coal

Other

Brazil

0

0

-

Other (3)

32

43

-11

-26%

Total

17,479

16,752

727

4%

  1. Includes generation assets with controlling stakes, excludes equity MWs; (2) Includes small-hydro;(3) Cogeneration & Waste

Investor Relations Department | Phone: +351 21 001 28 34 | Email: ir@edp.com

www.edp.com

1

OPERATING DATA PREVIEW 1Q23

Lisbon, April 18th, 2023

LOAD FACTORS

ENERGY DISTRIBUTION

Load factors

1Q23

1Q22

Wind

35%

35%

North America

38%

38%

Europe

32%

32%

South America & APAC

28%

28%

Wind & Solar Production deviation vs.

Hydro resources deviation vs.

Iberia

1Q23

1Q22

%

expected LT avg. Gross Capacity Factor

historical avg. | 1Q23 vs 1Q22

Electricity distributed (GWh)

15,435

15,356

+79

+1%

| 1Q23 vs 1Q22

Portugal

12,179

11,925

+254

+2%

Spain

3,255

3,431

-176

-5%

Hydro

Iberia(1)

29%

13%

Brazil

51%

59%

Solar

24%

18%

North America

27%

21%

Europe

12%

14%

South America & APAC

24%

18%

Gas Iberia

20%

33%

Coal

Iberia

23%

46%

Brazil

0%

0%

Other(2)

86%

88%

  1. Includes small-hydro;(2) Cogeneration & Waste

2%

-2%

1Q23 1Q22

-5%

-70%

1Q23

1Q22

Customers connected (th)

7,824

7,762

+62

+1%

Portugal

6,439

6,384

+56

+1%

Spain

1,384

1,378

+6

+0%

Brazil

1Q23

1Q22

%

Electricity distributed (GWh)

6,866

6,755

+111

+2%

Final customers

3,629

3,598

+31

+1%

Access customers

3,237

3,157

+80

+3%

Customers connected (th)

3,811

3,698

+113

+3%

EDP São Paulo

2,100

2,023

+77

+4%

EDP Espírito Santo

1,710

1,674

+36

+2%

ENERGY SUPPLY

KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Volumes supplied (GWh)

1Q23

1Q22

%

Electricity Iberia

8,486

8,718

-3%

Portugal Liberalized

4,692

4,954

-5%

Portugal Regulated

946

762

+24%

Spain

2,849

3,003

-5%

No. of Clients (th)

Mar-23Mar-22 %

4,874

4,970

-2%

3,881

4,023

-4%

975

923

+6%

19

24

-23%

Volumes of electricity supplied in Iberia - Liberalized | 1Q23

31%

Gas Iberia

1,754

2,436

-28%

Portugal Liberalized

798

1,239

-36%

Portugal Regulated

133

61

+116%

Spain

823

1,135

-28%

7.5 TWh

609

688

-11%

69%

506

652

-22%

101

32

+219%

Business Residential

3

4

-29%

Investor Relations Department | Phone: +351 21 001 28 34 | Email: ir@edp.com

www.edp.com

2

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
