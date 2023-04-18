EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Operating Data Preview 1Q23
OPERATING DATA PREVIEW 1Q23
Lisbon, April 18th, 2023
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
INSTALLED CAPACITY
• EDP's renewables generation increased by 19% in 1Q23 to 15.3 TWh, representing 88% of total electricity
production. Hydro generation in Iberia more than doubled YoY being 0.4 TWh above expected for the period.
2023 began with reservoirs at the highest levels of the last 10 years which, along with rainfall well above the
historical average in January (hydro coefficient in Portugal of 1.53 in Jan-23) contributed to this strong
recovery in hydro generation. Despite February and March being dry months, by the end of March our hydro
reservoir levels remained above the historical average, close to 80%.
• Wind and Solar generation increased 11% as a result of higher installed capacity, despite lower wind & solar
resources vs. 1Q22, with Europe and North America representing 34% and 50% of total generation output,
respectively. Generation in 1Q23 in South America and APAC more than doubled YoY, driven by higher wind
capacity in Brazil and higher solar capacity in APAC.
• The reduction of thermal generation,-50% in coal to 5% of total production and -40% in gas to 7% of total
production, resulted from the increase of renewable generation in Iberia, namely the above-mentionedhydro
recovery. In Brazil, coal generation continued at zero in 1Q23, given the increased of renewables generation and
high hydro availability.
• In the last 12 months, EDP has added +1.8 GW of wind and solar capacity to the global portfolio,
reaching a Wind and Solar installed capacity amounted to 15.0 GW (EBITDA + Equity) in March 2023,
+6% or +0.8 GW YoY. Renewables capacity under construction reached a record of 5.0 GW (+ 1.0 GW
vs YE22), covering projects in 15 markets in Europe, Americas and APAC.
• In the supply business, in Iberia, electricity volume sold decreased 3% YoY, reflecting mainly the
decrease of volumes sold to business clients in Spain. On Gas, volumes sold decreased 28% YoY.
MW
Mar-23
Mar-22
∆
∆%
Installed capacity | Mar-23
Wind
12,162
11,891
+270
+2%
EBITDA + Equity MW
North America
6,172
6,079
+93
+2%
Europe
5,079
5,221
-142
-3%
1%
South America & APAC
910
591
+319
+54%
9%
Hydro
6,921
7,127
-206
-3%
Iberia (1)
5,520
5,527
-8
-0%
10%
Brazil
1,401
1,599
-198
-12%
7%
46%
Solar (2)
1,726
1,173
+552
+47%
28.1 GW
North America
475
361
+114
+32%
Europe
253
130
+123
+95%
South America & APAC
998
683
+315
27%
80%
o/w Solar DG (3)
752
453
+299
+66%
Renewables
Gas Iberia
2,886
2,886
Wind
Hydro
Solar
Coal
2,540
2,540
Iberia
1,820
1,820
Gas
Coal
Other
Brazil
720
720
Other (4)
17
23
-5
-24%
EBITDA MW
26,251
25,640
+611
+2%
Capacity under construction | Mar-23
Equity MW (5)
1,821
1,821
EBITDA + Equity MW
28,072
27,461
+612
+2%
Capacity evolution | YoY EBITDA + Equity MW
(1)
Includes the hydro sale in Brazil
4,964 MW
• Electricity distributed in 1Q23 increased 1% and 2% YoY in Iberia and in Brasil, respectively. Customers
connected increased 1% YoY in Iberia and 3% YoY in Brasil.
MARKET INDICATORS
Iberian market
1Q23
1Q22
∆%
Average electricity spot price - Spain
€/MWh
96.4
229.4
-58%
Hydro coefficient - Portugal
1.0 = avg. Year
0.95
0.30
217%
Hydro coefficient - Spain
1.0 = avg. Year
1.00
0.50
100%
Brazilian market
Average spot price (PLD)
R$/MWh
69
58
19%
Generation Scalling Factor (GSF) (1)
%
101%
96%
+5%
Exchange rates
EUR/USD
-
Average
1.07
1.12
+5%
EUR/BRL
-
Average
5.58
5.87
+5%
EUR/USD
-
End of period
1.09
1.11
+2%
EUR/BRL
-
End of period
5.52
5.30
-4%
Weighted average
Includes small-hydro;(2) Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac; (3) As-a- service capacity ; (4) Cogeneration & Waste; (5) Including attributable MWs in equity-method consolidated associates (mostly in wind offshore, hydro Brazil and wind & solar in Spain/US) and joint operations (Nuclear in Spain).
ELECTRICITY GENERATION (1)
GWh
1Q23
1Q22
∆
∆%
Wind
9,630
8,964
+666
+7%
Electricity Generation | Mar-23
North America
4,965
5,063
-97
-2%
0%
Europe
3,444
3,511
-67
-2%
5%
7%
South America & APAC
1,220
390
+830
+213%
Hydro
5,018
3,575
+1,443
+40%
4%
Iberia(2)
3,479
1,547
+1,932
+125%
17.5 TWh
Brazil
1,539
2,028
-489
-24%
55%
Solar
659
299
+360
+120%
29%
North America
209
84
+125
+149%
Europe
43
30
+13
+41%
88%
Renewables
South America & APAC
408
185
+222
Gas Iberia
1,232
2,068
-836
-40%
Coal
908
1,802
-894
-50%
Wind
Hydro
Solar
Iberia
908
1,802
-894
-50%
Gas
Coal
Other
Brazil
0
0
-
Other (3)
32
43
-11
-26%
Total
17,479
16,752
727
4%
Includes generation assets with controlling stakes, excludes equity MWs;(2) Includes small-hydro;(3) Cogeneration & Waste
