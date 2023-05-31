EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Release of the Offer Notice regarding the Tender Offer for the Acquisition of Shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A.

RELEASE OF THE OFFER NOTICE REGARDING THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES ISSUED BY EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

Lisbon, May 31st, 2023 - EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), following the announcements made on March 2, 2023 and April 11, 2023, regarding the public offering for the acquisition of up to all the common shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil, S.A. ("EDP Brasil") for purposes of cancellation of its registration as a publicly held company in category A and conversion into category B and delisting from Novo Mercado of B3 S.A.

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" and "Offer", respectively), and as the controlling shareholder of EDP International Investments and Services, S.L., the offering company ("Offeror"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 25, 2023, the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") granted the request for registration of the Offer. As a result, and pursuant to article 14 of CVM Resolution No. 85 of March 31, 2022, the Offer Notice was made available on this date, containing detailed information about the procedure of the Offer and the date of the auction, scheduled for July 11, 2023.

The Appraisal Report, the Offer Notice and the nominal list of all the shareholders of EDP Brasil are available for consultation by any interested party at the addresses below.

Offeror:

Address: Plaza del Fresno, 2, Principado de Asturias, Espanha.

Website: https://www.edp.com/en/investors/edp-brasil-tender-offer(on this website, click in "Appraisal Report", "Notice of Tender Offer", or "Market notifications", according to the most recent versions available).

E-mailaddress for requesting the list of shareholders and other documents: ir@edp.com

EDP Brasil:

Address: Rua Werner Von Siemens, 111, prédio 22, bloco A, Lapa de Baixo, City and State of São Paulo, Brazil - CEP 05069-900.

Website: http://ri.edp.com.br/(on this website, on the homepage, when accessing the left menu, on the section "Shares Tender Offer", click in "Material Fact", "Appraisal Report", "Notice of Tender Offer", "Presentations" or "Other Documents", according to the most recent versions available).

E-mailaddress for requesting the list of shareholders and other documents:

ri@edpbr.com.br

Financial Intermediary:

Address: Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue, 3.477, 14th floor, City and State of São Paulo, Brazil - CEP 04538-133.

Website: www.btgpactual.com/home/investment-bank(on this website, access "Capital Markets - Download", then click on "2023" and then, just below "Public Offer for the