Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : Release of the Offer Notice regarding the Tender Offer for the Acquisition of Shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A.
PU
12:14pGalp eyes final decision on green hydrogen plant this year
RE
05/30Portugal's first offshore wind auction aims for more than 1 GW
RE
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Release of the Offer Notice regarding the Tender Offer for the Acquisition of Shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A.

05/31/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

RELEASE OF THE OFFER NOTICE REGARDING THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES ISSUED BY EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

Lisbon, May 31st, 2023 - EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), following the announcements made on March 2, 2023 and April 11, 2023, regarding the public offering for the acquisition of up to all the common shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil, S.A. ("EDP Brasil") for purposes of cancellation of its registration as a publicly held company in category A and conversion into category B and delisting from Novo Mercado of B3 S.A.

  • Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3" and "Offer", respectively), and as the controlling shareholder of EDP International Investments and Services, S.L., the offering company ("Offeror"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 25, 2023, the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") granted the request for registration of the Offer. As a result, and pursuant to article 14 of CVM Resolution No. 85 of March 31, 2022, the Offer Notice was made available on this date, containing detailed information about the procedure of the Offer and the date of the auction, scheduled for July 11, 2023.

The Appraisal Report, the Offer Notice and the nominal list of all the shareholders of EDP Brasil are available for consultation by any interested party at the addresses below.

  • Offeror:

Address: Plaza del Fresno, 2, Principado de Asturias, Espanha.

Website: https://www.edp.com/en/investors/edp-brasil-tender-offer(on this website, click in "Appraisal Report", "Notice of Tender Offer", or "Market notifications", according to the most recent versions available).

E-mailaddress for requesting the list of shareholders and other documents: ir@edp.com

  • EDP Brasil:

Address: Rua Werner Von Siemens, 111, prédio 22, bloco A, Lapa de Baixo, City and State of São Paulo, Brazil - CEP 05069-900.

Website: http://ri.edp.com.br/(on this website, on the homepage, when accessing the left menu, on the section "Shares Tender Offer", click in "Material Fact", "Appraisal Report", "Notice of Tender Offer", "Presentations" or "Other Documents", according to the most recent versions available).

E-mailaddress for requesting the list of shareholders and other documents:

ri@edpbr.com.br

  • Financial Intermediary:

Address: Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue, 3.477, 14th floor, City and State of São Paulo, Brazil - CEP 04538-133.

Website: www.btgpactual.com/home/investment-bank(on this website, access "Capital Markets - Download", then click on "2023" and then, just below "Public Offer for the

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

acquisition of shares of EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. for conversion of registration and exit of the Novo Mercado by EDP International Investments and Services, S.L.U.", click on "Notice" or "Appraisal Report", as the case may be).

E-mailaddress for requesting the list of shareholders and other documents: OL-Project-

Senna-M&A@btgpactual.com

  • CVM:

Address: Sete de Setembro Street, 111, 2nd floor - "Centro de Consultas a Documentos", Center, CEP 20050-901, Rio de Janeiro - RJ or Cincinato Braga Street, 340, 2nd floor - "Centro de Consultas a Documentos", CEP 01049-000, City and State of São Paulo.

Website: https://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/?OpaEN(on this website select the year 2023 under "Registered" and then select "EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A." and consult the most recent versions of the Appraisal report and/or the Offer Notice available).

  • B3:

Address: Antonio Prado Square, 48, 2nd floor - "Electronic Negotiation Board", Centre, City and State of São Paulo.

Website: https://www.b3.com.br/en_us/products-and-services/trading/auctions/opas/(on this website, click on the desired document related to the Offer).

Lastly, EDP also informed that it has made available the following communication channels to clear any doubts regarding the Offer:

  • Toll free from the Brazilian territory: 0800 591 0463
  • Local number for local and international calls: +55 11 4118 6348
  • Dedicated email address for investors: opa.edpbrasil@investor.morrowsodali.com

EDP reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant developments or resolutions in this regard, under the terms of the applicable legislation and regulations. This announcement to the market is exclusively informative in nature and does not constitute an offer or a proposal to offer the acquisition of securities.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms of Article 2(1) of Regulation 1/2023 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission as well as Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Public Company Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:54:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
