  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
4.947 EUR   +0.18%
12:46pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Resignation of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board
PU
12:46pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : Resignation of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board
PU
08/04EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 5+2-Year 3,650,000,000 Sustainability-Linked Loan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Resignation of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board

08/05/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

RESIGNATION OF REPRESENTATIVE OF MEMBER OF THE GENERAL AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

Lisbon, August 5th, 2022: In accordance with subparagraph a) of Article 3 of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) hereby informs that, at the present date, the representative of China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. in the General and Supervisory Board of EDP, Mrs. Li Li, has presented her resignation.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 16:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 111 M 17 505 M 17 505 M
Net income 2022 885 M 905 M 905 M
Net Debt 2022 13 495 M 13 806 M 13 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 19 491 M 19 939 M 19 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 12 236
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,94 €
Average target price 5,75 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.2.19%19 939
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.76%172 861
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.60%84 481
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.69%82 882
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.51%67 321
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.77%66 949