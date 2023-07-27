1H23 Results Handout
Brazil
Lote 1 Acre Transmission
1H23
Results
Main highlights for the period
Key Operational Data
Installed capacity (MW)
Weight of Renewables (1)
Production (GWh)
Weight of Renewables (1)
Scope 1 & 2 Emissions Intensity (gCO2/kWh) Customers supplied (thousand of contracts) Customers connected (thous.)
1H23
26,694
80%
29,119
87%
84
9,145
11,668
1H22
25,427
79%
31,226
76.42%
154
9,308
11,492
- %
5%
-
-7%
-
-46%
-2%
2%
- Abs.
+1,267
1p.p.
-2,10710p.p.
-70-163 +175
EDP's net profit in the 1H23 reached €437m, +43% YoY, supported by the +68% recovery of hydro generation that had been heavily impacted by the extreme drought in Portugal in the 1H22. At the end of July, the average level of EDP's reservoirs in Portugal is at 10-year highs for this period
of the year.
Recurring net profit increased 72% to €517m, excluding €80m of non-recurring costs, mainly an impairment of the Pecém thermal power plant in
Brazil.
Recurring EBITDA increased24%to €2.464m, driven by higher hydro production and normalisation of electricity and gas sourcing costs vs. 1H22,
with a positive impact on the recovery of the integrated margin of Iberian generation and supply, and including the negative impact from the reduction in EBITDA on wind and solar, justified by wind resources at historical lows in the 2Q23, in particular in the US central region, lower
electricity wholesale prices and tax increases in some European markets, as well as no gains from renewable asset rotation, which in 2023 will be
concentrated in the 2nd half.
Income Statement (€ million) Gross Profit
OPEX
Other operating costs (net)
Operating costs
Joint Ventures and Associates (2)
EBITDA
EBIT
Financial Results
Income taxes & CESE (3)
Non-controlling Interest
Net Profit (EDP Equity holders)
1H23
1H22
∆ %
3,664
2,910
26%
970
872
11%
289
141
106%
1,259
1,012
24%
49
96
-49%
2,454
1,994
23%
1,473
1,192
24%
(416)
(385)
-8%
400
194
106%
220
306
-28%
437
306
43%
- Abs.
+754
+98
+149
+247
-47
+460
+281
-32 +206 -86
+130
EBITDA fromthe electricity networks in Portugal, Spain and Brazil remainedstable at €726m. In Brazil, EBITDA increased by 4%, supported by the
inflation updates on regulated revenues and by the increase in the asset base due to the commissioning of new transmission lines. In Iberia, EBITDA
decreased by 4%, as the increase in regulated revenues was not sufficient to offset the impact of inflation on operating costs.
Net financial costs increased 8% to €416m, as a result of the 30 bps increase in the average cost of debt to 4.8%. Excluding debt denominated in Brazilian Reais (13% of consolidated debt), the average cost of debt was 3.1% in 1H23. In June 2023, EDP issued €750m of 5-year green bonds, at
an implied yield of 2.5% (including the pre-hedge of the 5-year EUR mid-swap rate of 1.8% set in 1H22).
Gross investments reached €2.9Bn in 1H23, of which 97% in renewables and electricity networks, reinforcing EDP's commitment to the energy
transition. Investment in new renewable energy capacity reached €2.3Bn, of which more than 80% in the United States and Europe.
Asof June2023,NetDebtamountedto€15.3Bn, as a result of the acceleration of investments in renewables and electricity networks, the payment
of annual dividends in May 2023 and the evolution of regulatory working capital, partially offset by the two capital increases carried out by EDP
(€1Bn) and EDP Renováveis (€1Bn) in March 2023. As of June 2023, the net debt/EBITDA ratio was 3.2x, and the FFO/Net debt ratio was 19%
reflecting EDP's financial strength.
Following thetenderofferfortheminorityshareholdersofEDPBrasil, announced on 2 March and part of the2023-2026strategic plan, theauction
Key Performance indicators (€ million)
Recurring EBITDA (4)
Renewables, Clients & EM
Networks
Other
Recurring net profit (4)
1H23
2,464
1,742
726
(3)
517
1H22
∆ %
1,994 24%
1,266 38%
732 -1%
- 16%
301 72%
- Abs.
+470
+476 -6 +1
+216
took place on 11 July and on 25 July EDP announced that it had reached the 95% stake threshold in EDP Brasil, thus fulfilling the necessary
conditions for the acquisition of 100% of EDP Brasil's share capital. This €1 Bn investment is expected to be completed by the end of Q3. EDP
expects this acquisition of EDP Brasil's minority interests to have a positive impact on net income of ~€90m in 2023 and ~€120m/year in 2024-
2026, slightly above the 2023-2026 strategic plan assumptions.
On25 and27July,EDPannouncedtworenewableassetrotationtransactionsinSpainandPoland, involving the sale of 399 MW of operating wind
farms with repowering potential and the development of up to 336 MW of solar hybrid capacity for a total EV of €1.0Bn. EDP has other ongoing
Key Financial data (€ million)
Jun-23
Dec-22
∆ %
∆ Abs.
Net debt
15,319
13,223
16%
+2,096
Net debt/EBITDA (x) (5)
3.2x
3.4x
-5%
-0.2x
FFO / Net Debt
19%
20%
-5%
-1p.p.
processes to execute other renewable asset rotation transactions in the Americas. EDP expects its asset rotation activities to generate cash inflows of more than €1.5Bn and gains of more than €0.3Bn in 2023.
Following the 1H23 performance and current expectations for 2H23, EDP expects to deliver in 2023 a recurring EBITDA of ~€5Bn, a recurring net
profit of ~€1.1Bn and with net debt by December 2023 expected to stand at ~€15Bn, in line with the financial targets set out the2023-2026
strategic plan presented to the market on 2 March 2023.
(1) Including Wind, Solar, Hydro and mini-hydro capacity; (2) Full details on page 26; (3) CESE: Extraordinary contribution from the energy sector; (4) Excluding one-off impacts as per page 3 (EBITDA) and page 4 (Net profit); (5) Net of regulatory receivables; net debt excluding 50% of hybrid bond issues (including interest); Based on
trailing 12 months recurring EBITDA and net debt excluding 50% of hybrid bond issue (including interest); Includes operating leases (IFRS-16).
- 2 -
EBITDA Breakdown
EBITDA (€ million)
1H23
1H22
∆ %
∆ Abs.
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
2Q YoY
∆ % ∆ Abs.
EBITDA 1H23
Renewables, Clients & EM
1,731
1,266
37%
+466
Wind & Solar
754
976
-23%
-221
Hydro, Clients & EM Iberia
822
126
553%
+696
Hydro, Clients & EM Brazil
158
163
-3%
-6
Other
(2)
1
-
-3
Electricity Networks
726
732
-1%
-6
Iberia
429
446
-4%
-16
Brazil
296
286
4%
+10
334
931
659
1,090
1,052
679
-
-
394
582
507
675
448
306
-
-
(139)
265
71
335
527
295
-
-
80
83
86
84
78
79
-
-
(1)
2
(4)
(5)
(1)
(2)
-
-
362
370
404
370
381
345
-
-
219
227
218
220
214
215
-
-
144
143
178
150
166
130
-
-
-27%-252-47%-27511% +30
-5%-4
- -3
-7%-25
-5%-12
-9%-13
Brazil
Other
9%
20%
€2.45Bn
58%
Holdings & Other
(3)
(4)
16%
+1
Consolidated EBITDA
2,454
1,994
23%
+460
- Adjustments (1)
(10)
-
-
-
13
(16)
(12)
19
(18)
15
-
-
710
1,285
1,052
1,478
1,415
1,039
-
-
0
0
(0)
1
(0)
(10)
-
-
- +31
-19%-246
- -10
13%
North
America
Iberia
Recurring EBITDA
2,464
1,994
24% +470
710
1,285
1,052
1,477
1,415
1,049
-
-
-18%-236
88% Energy Transition
Reported EBITDA in 1H23 increased 23% to €2,454m. Excluding one-off impacts (-€10m), recurring EBITDA posted a 24% YoY increase (+€470m). ForEx had a positive impact of +€13m YoY mainly explained by the 1% appreciation YoY of both BRL and USD vs. the Euro. In 1H23, 88% of EBITDA was derivedfrom EnergyTransition relatedactivities.
RENEWABLES, CLIENTS & EM (70% of EBITDA, €1,731m in 1H23) -On wind and solar, EBITDA decreased to €754m in Jun-23(-23%YoY, which includes €99m from asset rotation gains). Excluding asset rotation gains, EBITDA decreased 13% YoY reflecting: (i) the weaker wind resources(-7p.p.YoY), (ii) lower avg.selling price (8%), mainly in Europe, (iii) change in Spain regulation and (iv) slight exchange rate tailwind, namely USD and BRL (+€9m YoY). These effects were compensated by a slightly higher output (+1% YoY), together with higheraverage MWs installed (+7% YoY).
Hydro + Clients & EM Iberia EBITDA increased to €822m in 1H23 mainly reflecting a strong rebound from a very weak 1H22 that was penalized by a record-high prices and the driest winter period since 1930. In more detail: (i) Hydro production benefited from a a recovery of hydro resources in 1Q23; (ii) normalization of energy management activities in a context of declining commodity prices, which contrasts with a 1H22 with extremely high electricity and gas sourcing costs; and (iii) recovery of supply activities when compared with a very harsh environment in 1H22. These effects were partially mitigated by a decrease in thermal production (-48% YoY) and the cost with 1.2% revenue tax in Spain (€45m).
Hydro+ Clients & EM Brazil EBITDA in 1H23decreased €6m YoY to €158m mainly driven by the deconsolidation of the Mascarenhas HPP ("Energest") that took place in December last year.
ELECTRICITY NETWORKS (30% of EBITDA, €726m in 1H23) - EBITDA was €726m in 1H23, flat YoY, driven mainly by (i) transmission, with tariff update in 2022 and higher RAP given the completion of reinforcement works in Lot Q and EDP Goiás;
- mitigated by overcontracting costs in distribution in Brazil. EBITDA in Iberia was slightly down YoY, following the recovery of previous years' revenues in Spain in 1H22.
(*) Non-recurring adjustments: -€10m in 1H23, including the one-off related to the cancelation of Southcoast PPA, at Ocean Winds.
(1) Adjustments for one-off impacts, described above(*);
- 3 -
Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA
Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA (€ million)
1H23
1H22
∆ %
∆ Abs.
EBITDA
2,454
1,994
23%
+460
Provisions
21
3
637%
+18
Amortisations and impairments
961
800
20%
+161
EBIT
1,473
1,192
24%
+281
Net financial interest
(395)
(364)
-9%
-31
Capitalized financial costs
53
14
281%
+39
Unwinding of long term liabilities (1)
(106)
(110)
4%
+4
Net foreign exchange differences and derivatives
2
49
-96%
-47
Other Financials
31
27
15%
+4
Financial Results
(416)
(385)
-8%
-32
Pre-tax Profit
1,056
807
31%
+249
Income Taxes
351
144
144%
+207
Effective Tax rate (%)
33%
18%
Extraordinary Contribution for the Energy Sector
49
50
-2%
-1
Non-controlling Interests (Details page 26)
220
306
-28%
-86
Net Profit Attributable to EDP Shareholders
437
306
43%
+130
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
1,285
1,052
1,478
1,415
1,039
1
7
5
2
19
414
409
770
424
536
870
636
703
990
483
(208)
(163)
(199)
(218)
(178)
7
15
17
17
36
(57)
(51)
(48)
(54)
(53)
32
(2)
(86)
(17)
19
14
7
(15)
11
20
(211)
(196)
(330)
(260)
(156)
659
440
373
730
327
120
85
170
226
124
18%
19%
46%
31%
38%
0
1
0
50
(1)
156
143
41
150
69
383
211
161
303
134
2Q YoY
∆ %
∆ Abs.
-19%
-246
1687%
+18
30%
+123
-44%
-387
15%
+30
376%
+28
7%
+4
-41%
-13
37%
+5
26%
+55
-50%
-332
3%
+4
- -1
-55%-86
-65%-249
Provisions in 1H23increased +€18mYoY, mainly given €15m related to clawback in Europe.
Depreciation andAmortisation increased by 20%YoY, to €961m,reflecting essentiallyPecém impairment of €105m, capacity additions in the period, and the forex impact (€5m YoY).
Net Financial results increased 8% to-€416min 1H23 explained by net financial interests which increased 9% YoY to -€395m. Cost of debt increase mainly driven by US Dollar denominated debt, given higher interest rate environment. Average cost of debt increased to 4.8% YoY, flat vs previous quarter, penalized by all currencies. However, excluding Brazil, cost of debt reached 3.1% in 1H23 from 2.7% in 1H22. Net foreign exchange dif. and derivatives was positively impacted by €37m from the settlement of US dollar pre-hedge as a result of the revision of our funding strategy by currency.
Income taxes amounted to €351m, representing an effective tax rate of 33% in 1H23 impacted by extraordinary events which have no fiscal impact, namely the impairment on thermal assets in Brazil. Adjusting from these events, tax rate is around 29%, an increase YoY reflecting a higher weight in results of Portugal and Brazil , which has a higher corporate tax rate than the average for our portfolio.
Non-controllinginterests decreased 28% YoY to €220m, including: (i) €170m related to EDPR, mainly explained by higher free float, partly offseting lower contribution from projects with minorities and (ii) €38m related to EDP Brasil (details on page 26).
Net profit increasedto €437m in 1H23,reflecting a normalizationof hydro resources and better results from energy management.
- Adjustmentsandnon-recurringitemsimpactat net profitlevel:In 1H23-€80m,including : i) Liabilitymanagement of -€4m, ii) PPA cancelation of -€7m and a provisionin Romania of -€8m ; and iii) Pecem impairmentof -€61m.atie
(1) Includes unwinding of medium, long term liabilities (TEIs, IFRS-16, dismantling & decommissioning provision for generation assets, concessions) and interest on medical care and pension fund liabilities.
- 4 -
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
