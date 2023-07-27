EDP's net profit in the 1H23 reached €437m, +43% YoY, supported by the +68% recovery of hydro generation that had been heavily impacted by the extreme drought in Portugal in the 1H22. At the end of July, the average level of EDP's reservoirs in Portugal is at 10-year highs for this period

of the year.

Recurring net profit increased 72% to €517m, excluding €80m of non-recurring costs, mainly an impairment of the Pecém thermal power plant in

Brazil.

Recurring EBITDA increased24%to €2.464m, driven by higher hydro production and normalisation of electricity and gas sourcing costs vs. 1H22,

with a positive impact on the recovery of the integrated margin of Iberian generation and supply, and including the negative impact from the reduction in EBITDA on wind and solar, justified by wind resources at historical lows in the 2Q23, in particular in the US central region, lower

electricity wholesale prices and tax increases in some European markets, as well as no gains from renewable asset rotation, which in 2023 will be

concentrated in the 2nd half.