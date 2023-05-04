Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:15 2023-05-04 am EDT
4.967 EUR   +1.45%
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Results 1Q23

05/04/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
1Q23 Results Handout

Brazil Boqueirão Wind Farm

Lisbon, May 4th

1Q23

Results

Webcast details

Webcast: www.edp.com

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2023, 11:30 am (UK/Portuguese time)

Lisbon, May 4th, 2023

Content

Main highlights for the period

2

Consolidated Financial Performance

EBITDA Breakdown

3

Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA

4

Investment activity

5

Cash Flow Statement

6

Consolidated Financial Position

7

Net Financial Debt

8

Business Segments

Renewables

10

Electricity Networks

15

Clients & Energy Management

18

Income Statements & Annex

Income Statement by Business Segment

22

Quarterly Income Statement

23

Generation Assets: Installed Capacity and Production

24

Electricity Networks: Asset and Performance indicators

25

Financial investments, Non-controlling interests and Provisions

26

Share performance

27

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Headquarters: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249 - 300 Lisboa, Portugal

Main highlights for the period

Key Operational Data

Installed capacity (MW)

Weight of Renewables (1)

Production (GWh)

Weight of Renewables (1)

Scope 1 & 2 Emissions Intensity (gCO2/kWh) Customers supplied (thousand of contracts) Customers connected (thous.)

1Q23

26,251

79%

17,479

88%

78

9,192

11,634

1Q22

%

25,640 2%

79% -

16,752 4%

77% -

152 -49%

9,323 -1%

11,459 2%

  • Abs.

+611

1p.p.

+726

11p.p.

-74-131 +175

EDP's recurring net income in 1Q23 reached €306m, a recovery vs. the €76m loss recorded in 1Q22 and a 15% decrease vs. 4Q22 result excluding non recurring items (€359m recurring net income in 4Q22). The recovery vs. 1Q22 was driven by the normalization of hydro generation in Portugal throughout the 2022-23Winter, after a period of extreme drought in the hydrological year 2021-22,which resulted in losses of €0.4 Bn for EDP in 1Q22. At the beginning of May, EDP's reservoirs in Portugal remain above the historical average for this time of the year.

EBITDA reached €1,415m in 1Q23, 4% below the previous quarter (€1,477m in 4Q22), but doubled compared to 1Q22, with a strong impact of the hydro generation recovery in the Iberian market, but also of EDP Renewables, which showed an EBITDA growth of 14% YoY, with a positive contribution from all its 4 regional hubs: Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific, as well as the expansion of electricitynetworksactivity in Brazil.

EBITDA in the Renewables, Clients and Energy Management segment more than doubled compared to the previous year, supported by the

Income Statement (€ million) Gross Profit (6)

OPEX

Other operating costs (net) (6)

Operating costs

Joint Ventures and Associates (2)

EBITDA

EBIT

Financial Results

Income taxes & CESE (3)

Non-controlling Interest

Net Profit (EDP Equity holders)

1Q23

1Q22

%

2,119

1,154

84%

480

411

17%

242

91

167%

722

502

44%

18

57

-68%

1,415

710

100%

990

322

208%

(260)

(173)

-50%

277

74

275%

150

151

-0%

303

(76)

-

  • Abs.

+965

+68

+152

+220

-39

+706

+668

-86 +203 -0

+379

strong recovery of hydro generation in Portugal and Spain (+125% to 3,5TWh in 1Q23) and reduced costs with gas and electricity sourcing in

wholesale markets, compared to the high levels observed in 1Q22, which more than compensated for the 45% reduction in thermal generation, especially in Spain. EDP Renewables' EBITDA growth was supported by a 5% increase in capacity, an 11% growth in renewable energy generation and an 8% increase in the average price of energy sold, driven by new PPAs at updated prices, renewal of financial contracts for the sale of energyand indexationof pricesto inflation.

EBITDA in the Electricity Networks segment presented a +5% growth, driven by the 16% increase in the EBITDA of networks in Brazil, reflecting the expansion of the transmission lines portfolio (+39% of Kms in operation) and the update of regulated revenues to inflation as well as the indexation of the rate of remuneration of assets in Portugal to the long-termreference interest rate (10-yearPortuguese Governmentbond yield).

Net financial costs increased to €260m, with the average cost of debt increasing 90bps to 4.8%, reflecting the overall increase in cost of debt in the main currencies. Excluding debt denominated in BRL (15% of consolidated debt), average cost of debt increased from 2.3% to 3.1% in 1Q23.

Gross investment reached €1.2 Bn in the first quarter of 2023, of which 98% were allocated to renewables and electricity networks, reinforcing EDP's commitment to the energy transition. Renewables capacity under construction reached a record of 5.0 GW, an increase of

Key Performance indicators (€ million)

Recurring EBITDA (4)

Renewables, Clients & EM

Networks

Other

Recurring net profit (4)

1Q23

1Q22

%

1,415

710

100%

1,052

334

215%

381

362

5%

(18)

13

-

306

(76)

-

  • Abs.

+706

+718

+19 -31

+383

1.0 GW from December2022, coveringprojectsin 15 marketsin Europe,the Americasand APAC.

On March 2nd, 2023, EDP presented its strategic plan for 2023-2026,targeting a gross investment of €25 Bn of which 85% in renewables and 15% in electricity networks, reinforcing EDP's leading position in the energy transition. Following the presentation of the strategic plan, EDP and EDPR announced two capital increases of €1 Bn each, intended to, in the case of EDP, finance the tender offer on EDP Brasil minorities and, in the case of EDP Renewables, strengthen the balance sheet to meet the 2023-2026investment plan in new renewable capacity.

Key Financial data (€ million)

Mar-23

Dec-22

%

Abs.

Net debt

13,107

13,223

-1%

-116

Net debt/EBITDA (x) (5)

2.8x

3.4x

-17%

-0.6x

FFO / Net Debt

23%

20%

15%

3p.p.

As of March 2023, Net Debt amounted to €13.1 Bn, a decrease of €0.1 Bn, reflecting the acceleration of investment, mainly in renewables and electricitynetworks,financedby the two capitalincreasesat EDP and EDPR level, penalizedby the evolutionof RegulatoryWorkingCapital.

On May 3rd, EDP paid its annual dividend relative to 2022 financial year, in the amount of €0.19 per share, in line with the previous year,

representinga dividendpayoutof 86% on the 2022 recurringnet income.

(1) Including Wind, Solar, Hydro and mini-hydro capacity; (2) Full details on page 26; (3) CESE: Extraordinary contribution from the energy sector; (4) Excluding one-off impacts as per page 3 (EBITDA) and page 4 (Net profit); (5) Net of regulatory receivables; net debt excluding 50% of hybrid bond issues (including interest); Based on trailing 12

months recurring EBITDA and net debt excluding 50% of hybrid bond issue (including interest); Includes operating leases (IFRS-16); (6) Social Tariff reclassified from Gross Margin (€26m in 1Q23 and €22m in 1Q22), not adjusted in 1Q22 amounts.

- 2 -

EBITDA Breakdown

EBITDA (€ million)

1Q23

1Q22

%

Abs.

Renewables, Clients & EM

1,052

334

215%

+718

Wind & Solar

448

394

14%

+54

Hydro, Clients & EM Iberia

527

(139)

-

+666

Hydro, Clients & EM Brazil

78

80

-2%

-2

Other

(1)

(1)

-20%

-0

Electricity Networks

381

362

5%

+19

Iberia

214

219

-2%

-4

Brazil

166

144

16%

+23

Holdings & Other

(18)

13

-

-31

Consolidated EBITDA

1,415

710

100%

+706

- Adjustments (1)

-

-

-

-

Recurring EBITDA

1,415

710

100%

+706

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

334

931

659

1,090

1,052

-

-

-

394

582

507

675

448

-

-

-

(139)

265

71

335

527

-

-

-

80

83

86

84

78

-

-

-

(1)

2

(4)

(5)

(1)

-

-

-

362

370

404

370

381

-

-

-

219

227

226

220

214

-

-

-

144

143

178

150

166

-

-

-

13

(16)

(12)

19

(18)

-

-

-

710

1,285

1,052

1,478

1,415

-

-

-

(0)

(0)

(0)

1

0

-

-

-

710

1,285

1,052

1,477

1,415

-

-

-

1Q YoY

% Abs.

215% +718

14% +54

  • +666
    -2%-2
    20% -0
    5% +19
    -2%-4

16% +23

  • -31

100% +706

  • +0

100% +706

EBITDA 1Q23

Other (2)

11%

Brazil

19%

€1.42 bn

58%

12%Iberia

North America

84% Energy Transition

Reported EBITDA in 1Q23 increased 100% to €1,415m, with no contribution from one-offimpacts. ForEx had a positive impact of +€22m YoY mainly explained by the 5% appreciation YoY of both BRL and USD vs. the Euro. In 1Q23, 84% of EBITDA was

derivedfromEnergyTransitionrelatedactivities.

RENEWABLES, CLIENTS & EM (74% of EBITDA, €1,052m in 1Q23) -Onwind and solar, EBITDA increased to €448m in Mar-23(+14% YoY), reflecting: (i) higher output (+11% YoY), together with (ii) higher average MWs installed (+8% YoY) (iii) higher avg. selling price (+8% YoY), mainly in Europe and (iv) slight exchange rate tailwind,namely USD and BRL (+€9m YoY). These positiveeffects more than compensated for the weaker wind resources (-3p.p. YoY).

Hydro + Clients & EM Iberia EBITDA in 1Q23 increased €666m YoY to €527m mainly reflecting a strong rebound from a very weak 1Q22 that was penalized by a record-high prices and the driest winter period since 1930 that heavily penalized intermediation costs. In more detail: (i) Hydro production benefited from a normalization of hydro resources which more than doubled vs. 1Q22 to 3.5 TWh, (ii) normalization of energy management activities in a context of declining energy prices which contrasts with a 1Q22 with extremely high electricity and gas sourcing costs, (iii) mark-to-market losses related with gas hedging contracts booked until 1H22 (+€0.2 Bn YoY) and (iv) recovery of supply activities when compared with a very harsh environment in 1Q22. These effects were partially compensated by a decrease in thermal production (-45% YoY) and the booking of 1.2% revenue tax in Spain (€45m).

Hydro+ Clients& EM BrazilEBITDAin 1Q23decreased€2mYoY to €78m mainly driven by the deconsolidationof the Mascarenhas HPP ("Energest") that took place in December last year.

ELECTRICITY NETWORKS (27% of EBITDA, €381m in 1Q23) - EBITDA increased by 5% YoY to €381m in 1Q23 driven mainly by (i) transmission lines commissioning and the consolidation of EDP Góias in 1Q22 (+€15m YoY) and (ii) stronger BRL (+€8m). EBITDA in Iberia was slightlydown YoY, following the recovery of previous years' revenues in Spain in 1Q22.

(*)Non-recurringadjustments:noone-off impact at EBITDA level eitherin 1Q23 or 1Q22.

(1) Adjustments for one-off impacts, described above(*); (2) Excludes namely Poland, France, Italy (-€2m in 1Q23).

- 3 -

Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA

Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA (€ million)

1Q23

1Q22

%

Abs.

EBITDA

1,415

710

100%

+706

Provisions

2

2

-13%

-0

Amortisations and impairments

424

386

10%

+38

EBIT

990

322

208%

+668

Net financial interest

(218)

(156)

-40%

-62

Capitalized financial costs

17

6

170%

+11

Unwinding of long term liabilities (1)

(54)

(54)

-0%

-0

Net foreign exchange differences and derivatives

(17)

17

-

-34

Other Financials

11

12

-11%

-1

Financial Results

(260)

(173)

-50%

-86

Pre-tax Profit

730

148

393%

+582

Income Taxes

226

23

863%

+203

Effective Tax rate (%)

31%

16%

Extraordinary Contribution for the Energy Sector

50

50

0%

+0

Non-controlling Interests (Details page 26)

150

151

-0%

-0

Net Profit Attributable to EDP Shareholders

303

(76)

-

+379

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

710

1,285

1,052

1,478

1,415

2

1

7

5

2

386

414

409

770

424

322

870

636

703

990

(156)

(208)

(163)

(199)

(218)

6

7

15

17

17

(54)

(57)

(51)

(48)

(54)

17

32

(2)

(86)

(17)

12

14

7

(15)

11

(173)

(211)

(196)

(330)

(260)

148

659

440

373

730

23

120

85

170

226

16%

18%

19%

46%

31%

50

0

1

0

50

151

156

143

41

150

(76)

383

211

161

303

1Q YoY

%

Abs.

100%

+706

-13%

-0

10%

+38

208%

+668

-40%-62

170%+11

0%-0

  • -34

-11%

-1

-50%

-86

393%

+582

863%

+203

0%

+0

0%

-0

  • +379

Depreciationand Amortisationincreasedby 10% YoY,to €424m,reflecting essentially capacity additions in the period, and the forex impact (€6m YoY).

Net Financial results increased 50% to -€260min 1Q23 explained by net financial interests which increased 40% YoY to -€218m. Cost of debt increase mainly driven by higher cost of debt indexed to inflation in Brazil and highercosts in Euro and US Dollar denominated debt, given higher interest rate environment. Average cost of debt increased to 4.8%, penalized by all currencies but mainly due to higher cost of debt in Brazilian reais from last year's 12.6% to more than 14.3% in 1Q23. However, excluding Brazil, cost of debt reached only 3.1% in 1Q23 from 2.3% in 1Q22.

Income taxes amounted to €226m, representing an effective tax rate of 31% in 1Q23, an increase YoY reflecting that we had higher weight on Earnings before taxes from Portugal and Brazil, which have higher corporate taxes rates

than the average for our portfolio.

Non-controllinginterests were flat YoY at €150m, including: (i) €101m related to EDPR, mainly explained by higher free float partly offseting lower contribution from projects with minorities; (ii) €44m related to EDP Brasil (details on page 26); and (iii) €6m mainly attributable to the 25% minority stake at the electricity networks business in Spain.

Net profit increasedto €303min 1Q23,a recovery versus the negative €76m in 1Q22.

(*) Adjustmentsand non-recurringitems impactat netprofitlevel:In 1Q23 -€3m,associatedwith one-offliability management cost

(1) Includes unwinding of medium, long term liabilities (TEIs, IFRS-16, dismantling & decommissioning provision for generation assets, concessions) and interest on medical care and pension fund liabilities.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
