EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Results 1Q23

EDP's recurring net income in 1Q23 reached €306m, a recovery vs. the €76m loss recorded in 1Q22 and a 15% decrease vs. 4Q22 result excluding non recurring items (€359m recurring net income in 4Q22). The recovery vs. 1Q22 was driven by the normalization of hydro generation in Portugal throughout the2022-23Winter, after a period of extreme drought in the hydrological year2021-22,which resulted in losses of €0.4 Bn for EDP in 1Q22. At the beginning of May, EDP's reservoirs in Portugal remain above the historical average for this time of the year.
EBITDA reached €1,415m in 1Q23, 4% below the previous quarter (€1,477m in 4Q22), but doubled compared to 1Q22, with a strong impact of the hydro generation recovery in the Iberian market, but also of EDP Renewables, which showed an EBITDA growth of 14% YoY, with a positive contribution from all its 4 regional hubs: Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific, as well as the expansion of electricitynetworksactivity in Brazil.
EBITDA in the Renewables, Clients and Energy Management segment more than doubled compared to the previous year, supported by the
Income Statement (€ million) Gross Profit (6)
OPEX
Other operating costs (net) (6)
Operating costs
Joint Ventures and Associates (2)
EBITDA
EBIT
Financial Results
Income taxes & CESE (3)
Non-controlling Interest
Net Profit (EDP Equity holders)
1Q23
1Q22
∆ %
2,119
1,154
84%
480
411
17%
242
91
167%
722
502
44%
18
57
-68%
1,415
710
100%
990
322
208%
(260)
(173)
-50%
277
74
275%
150
151
-0%
303
(76)
-
Abs.
+965
+68
+152
+220
-39
+706
+668
-86 +203 -0
+379
strong recovery of hydro generation in Portugal and Spain (+125% to 3,5TWh in 1Q23) and reduced costs with gas and electricity sourcing in
wholesale markets, compared to the high levels observed in 1Q22, which more than compensated for the 45% reduction in thermal generation, especially in Spain. EDP Renewables' EBITDA growth was supported by a 5% increase in capacity, an 11% growth in renewable energy generation and an 8% increase in the average price of energy sold, driven by new PPAs at updated prices, renewal of financial contracts for the sale of energyand indexationof pricesto inflation.
EBITDA in the Electricity Networks segment presented a +5% growth, driven by the 16% increase in the EBITDA of networks in Brazil, reflecting the expansion of the transmission lines portfolio (+39% of Kms in operation) and the update of regulated revenues to inflation as well as the indexation of the rate of remuneration of assets in Portugal to thelong-termreference interest rate(10-yearPortuguese Governmentbond yield).
Net financial costs increased to €260m, with the average cost of debt increasing 90bps to 4.8%, reflecting the overall increase in cost of debt in the main currencies. Excluding debt denominated in BRL (15% of consolidated debt), average cost of debt increased from 2.3% to 3.1% in 1Q23.
Gross investment reached €1.2 Bn in the first quarter of 2023, of which 98% were allocated to renewables and electricity networks, reinforcing EDP's commitment to the energy transition. Renewables capacity under construction reached a record of 5.0 GW, an increase of
Key Performance indicators (€ million)
Recurring EBITDA (4)
Renewables, Clients & EM
Networks
Other
Recurring net profit (4)
1Q23
1Q22
∆ %
1,415
710
100%
1,052
334
215%
381
362
5%
(18)
13
-
306
(76)
-
Abs.
+706
+718
+19 -31
+383
1.0 GW from December2022, coveringprojectsin 15 marketsin Europe,the Americasand APAC.
On March 2nd, 2023, EDP presented its strategic plan for 2023-2026,targeting a gross investment of €25 Bn of which 85% in renewables and 15% in electricity networks, reinforcing EDP's leading position in the energy transition. Following the presentation of the strategic plan, EDP and EDPR announced two capital increases of €1 Bn each, intended to, in the case of EDP, finance the tender offer on EDP Brasil minorities and, in the case of EDP Renewables, strengthen the balance sheet to meet the2023-2026investment plan in new renewable capacity.
Key Financial data (€ million)
Mar-23
Dec-22
∆ %
∆ Abs.
Net debt
13,107
13,223
-1%
-116
Net debt/EBITDA (x) (5)
2.8x
3.4x
-17%
-0.6x
FFO / Net Debt
23%
20%
15%
3p.p.
As of March 2023, Net Debt amounted to €13.1 Bn, a decrease of €0.1 Bn, reflecting the acceleration of investment, mainly in renewables and electricitynetworks,financedby the two capitalincreasesat EDP and EDPR level, penalizedby the evolutionof RegulatoryWorkingCapital.
On May 3rd, EDP paid its annual dividend relative to 2022 financial year, in the amount of €0.19 per share, in line with the previous year,
representinga dividendpayoutof 86% on the 2022 recurringnet income.
(1) Including Wind, Solar, Hydro and mini-hydro capacity; (2) Full details on page 26; (3) CESE: Extraordinary contribution from the energy sector; (4) Excluding one-off impacts as per page 3 (EBITDA) and page 4 (Net profit); (5) Net of regulatory receivables; net debt excluding 50% of hybrid bond issues (including interest); Based on trailing 12
months recurring EBITDA and net debt excluding 50% of hybrid bond issue (including interest); Includes operating leases (IFRS-16); (6) Social Tariff reclassified from Gross Margin (€26m in 1Q23 and €22m in 1Q22), not adjusted in 1Q22 amounts.
EBITDA Breakdown
EBITDA (€ million)
1Q23
1Q22
∆ %
∆ Abs.
Renewables, Clients & EM
1,052
334
215%
+718
Wind & Solar
448
394
14%
+54
Hydro, Clients & EM Iberia
527
(139)
-
+666
Hydro, Clients & EM Brazil
78
80
-2%
-2
Other
(1)
(1)
-20%
-0
Electricity Networks
381
362
5%
+19
Iberia
214
219
-2%
-4
Brazil
166
144
16%
+23
Holdings & Other
(18)
13
-
-31
Consolidated EBITDA
1,415
710
100%
+706
- Adjustments (1)
-
-
-
-
Recurring EBITDA
1,415
710
100%
+706
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
334
931
659
1,090
1,052
-
-
-
394
582
507
675
448
-
-
-
(139)
265
71
335
527
-
-
-
80
83
86
84
78
-
-
-
(1)
2
(4)
(5)
(1)
-
-
-
362
370
404
370
381
-
-
-
219
227
226
220
214
-
-
-
144
143
178
150
166
-
-
-
13
(16)
(12)
19
(18)
-
-
-
710
1,285
1,052
1,478
1,415
-
-
-
(0)
(0)
(0)
1
0
-
-
-
710
1,285
1,052
1,477
1,415
-
-
-
1Q YoY
∆ % ∆ Abs.
215% +718
14% +54
+666
-2%-2
20% -0
5% +19
-2%-4
16% +23
-31
100% +706
+0
100% +706
EBITDA 1Q23
Other (2)
11%
Brazil
19%
€1.42 bn
58%
12%Iberia
North America
84% Energy Transition
Reported EBITDA in 1Q23 increased 100% to €1,415m, with no contribution fromone-offimpacts. ForEx had a positive impact of +€22m YoY mainly explained by the 5% appreciation YoY of both BRL and USD vs. the Euro. In 1Q23, 84% of EBITDA was
derivedfromEnergyTransitionrelatedactivities.
RENEWABLES, CLIENTS & EM (74% of EBITDA, €1,052m in 1Q23)-Onwind and solar, EBITDA increased to €448m inMar-23(+14% YoY), reflecting: (i) higher output (+11% YoY), together with (ii) higher average MWs installed (+8% YoY) (iii) higher avg. selling price (+8% YoY), mainly in Europe and (iv) slight exchange rate tailwind,namely USD and BRL (+€9m YoY). These positiveeffects more than compensated for the weaker wind resources (-3p.p. YoY).
Hydro + Clients & EM Iberia EBITDA in 1Q23 increased €666m YoY to €527m mainly reflecting a strong rebound from a very weak 1Q22 that was penalized by a record-high prices and the driest winter period since 1930 that heavily penalized intermediation costs. In more detail: (i) Hydro production benefited from a normalization of hydro resources which more than doubled vs. 1Q22 to 3.5 TWh, (ii) normalization of energy management activities in a context of declining energy prices which contrasts with a 1Q22 with extremely high electricity and gas sourcing costs, (iii) mark-to-market losses related with gas hedging contracts booked until 1H22 (+€0.2 Bn YoY) and (iv) recovery of supply activities when compared with a very harsh environment in 1Q22. These effects were partially compensated by a decrease in thermal production (-45% YoY) and the booking of 1.2% revenue tax in Spain (€45m).
Hydro+ Clients& EM BrazilEBITDAin 1Q23decreased€2mYoY to €78m mainly driven by the deconsolidationof the Mascarenhas HPP ("Energest") that took place in December last year.
ELECTRICITY NETWORKS (27% of EBITDA, €381m in 1Q23) - EBITDA increased by 5% YoY to €381m in 1Q23 driven mainly by (i) transmission lines commissioning and the consolidation of EDP Góias in 1Q22 (+€15m YoY) and (ii) stronger BRL (+€8m). EBITDA in Iberia was slightlydown YoY, following the recovery of previous years' revenues in Spain in 1Q22.
(*)Non-recurringadjustments:noone-off impact at EBITDA level eitherin 1Q23 or 1Q22.
(1) Adjustments for one-off impacts, described above(*); (2) Excludes namely Poland, France, Italy (-€2m in 1Q23).
Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA
Profit & Loss Items below EBITDA (€ million)
1Q23
1Q22
∆ %
∆ Abs.
EBITDA
1,415
710
100%
+706
Provisions
2
2
-13%
-0
Amortisations and impairments
424
386
10%
+38
EBIT
990
322
208%
+668
Net financial interest
(218)
(156)
-40%
-62
Capitalized financial costs
17
6
170%
+11
Unwinding of long term liabilities (1)
(54)
(54)
-0%
-0
Net foreign exchange differences and derivatives
(17)
17
-
-34
Other Financials
11
12
-11%
-1
Financial Results
(260)
(173)
-50%
-86
Pre-tax Profit
730
148
393%
+582
Income Taxes
226
23
863%
+203
Effective Tax rate (%)
31%
16%
Extraordinary Contribution for the Energy Sector
50
50
0%
+0
Non-controlling Interests (Details page 26)
150
151
-0%
-0
Net Profit Attributable to EDP Shareholders
303
(76)
-
+379
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
710
1,285
1,052
1,478
1,415
2
1
7
5
2
386
414
409
770
424
322
870
636
703
990
(156)
(208)
(163)
(199)
(218)
6
7
15
17
17
(54)
(57)
(51)
(48)
(54)
17
32
(2)
(86)
(17)
12
14
7
(15)
11
(173)
(211)
(196)
(330)
(260)
148
659
440
373
730
23
120
85
170
226
16%
18%
19%
46%
31%
50
0
1
0
50
151
156
143
41
150
(76)
383
211
161
303
1Q YoY
∆ %
∆ Abs.
100%
+706
-13%
-0
10%
+38
208%
+668
-40%-62
170%+11
0%-0
-34
-11%
-1
-50%
-86
393%
+582
863%
+203
0%
+0
0%
-0
+379
Depreciationand Amortisationincreasedby 10% YoY,to €424m,reflecting essentially capacity additions in the period, and the forex impact (€6m YoY).
Net Financial results increased 50% to-€260min 1Q23 explained by net financial interests which increased 40% YoY to -€218m. Cost of debt increase mainly driven by higher cost of debt indexed to inflation in Brazil and highercosts in Euro and US Dollar denominated debt, given higher interest rate environment. Average cost of debt increased to 4.8%, penalized by all currencies but mainly due to higher cost of debt in Brazilian reais from last year's 12.6% to more than 14.3% in 1Q23. However, excluding Brazil, cost of debt reached only 3.1% in 1Q23 from 2.3% in 1Q22.
Income taxes amounted to €226m, representing an effective tax rate of 31% in 1Q23, an increase YoY reflecting that we had higher weight on Earnings before taxes from Portugal and Brazil, which have higher corporate taxes rates
than the average for our portfolio.
Non-controllinginterests were flat YoY at €150m, including: (i) €101m related to EDPR, mainly explained by higher free float partly offseting lower contribution from projects with minorities; (ii) €44m related to EDP Brasil (details on page 26); and (iii) €6m mainly attributable to the 25% minority stake at the electricity networks business in Spain.
Net profit increasedto €303min 1Q23,a recovery versus the negative €76m in 1Q22.
(1) Includes unwinding of medium, long term liabilities (TEIs, IFRS-16, dismantling & decommissioning provision for generation assets, concessions) and interest on medical care and pension fund liabilities.
