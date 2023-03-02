EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Tender offer for the acquisition of shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A.

TENDER OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES ISSUED BY EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

Lisbon, March 2nd, 2023: Pursuant to the terms of Article 5(3) of Regulation 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission as well as of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), hereby communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that on the date hereof, EDP and EDP International Investments and Services, S.L., as the offering vehicle, both obtained corporate approvals for, and filed, a registration request with the Brazilian Securities Market Commission ("CVM") regarding a tender offer for the acquisition of up to all outstanding common shares issued by EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP Brasil"), a company indirectly controlled by EDP, with the exception of the shares held, directly and indirectly, by EDP and those currently held by EDP Brasil in treasury ("Offer"), for the purposes of: (i) obtaining the conversion of EDP Brasil's registration with the CVM as a class "A" issuer into a class "B" issuer, which allows for the issuance of all types of securities except shares, depositary receipts of shares and other securities convertible into shares; accumulated with (ii) delisting EDP Brasil's common shares from the special listing segment "Novo Mercado" of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the Brazilian stock exchange where such shares are traded ("B3" and "Novo Mercado", respectively), on the condition that acceptance quorums reach the required thresholds, according to each case, pursuant to Resolution 85 of CVM, of March 31, 2022, and the Novo Mercado regulations. This transaction is envisaged to simplify EDP's corporate and organisational structure, thus granting increased flexibility for the financial and operational management of its activities in Brazil, in alignment with EDP's equity story focused on renewable energy and electricity networks.

The price attributed by EDP to each of the 240,256,573 shares of EDP Brasil under the Offer is R$24.00 (twenty-four Brazilian reais) per share, to be paid in cash and in Brazilian currency ("Price per Share"), which corresponds to a premium of 22.26% on the closing price per share of R$19.63 (nineteen Brazilian reais and sixty-three cents) on the trading session of March 1, 2023. The Price per Share may be adjusted (i) by dividends or interest on equity eventually declared by EDP Brasil; or (ii) as a result of the approval of a split or reverse split of the shares issued by EDP Brasil, namely in accordance with the terms of the Offer notice to be disclosed up to 10 (ten) days after the successful registration with the CVM ("Offer Notice").

Pursuant to applicable Brazilian law, EDP has engaged Ernst & Young Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. as an independent appraiser ("Appraiser"), to prepare an appraisal report of EDP Brasil, with the reference date December 31, 2022 ("Appraisal Report"). Pursuant to the discounted cash flow methodology ("DCF"), which was considered by the Appraiser as the most adequate to determine the value range corresponding to the fair