    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35:28 2023-03-13 pm EDT
4.717 EUR   -0.78%
04:52pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Informs : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report
PU
04:42pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : informs about the items 2 to 8 of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Informs : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governance Chapter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : informs about the items 2 to 8 of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

03/13/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
Non-binding translation

For information purposes only

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

12 April 2023

Proposal for Item 2 of the Agenda

(Resolve on allocation of profits in relation to the 2022 financial year and distribution of dividends)

In accordance with Article 30(1) of EDP's Articles of Association, the Executive Board of Directors hereby proposes for approval by the Shareholders, that:

1. The 2022 financial year results, in the total amount of € 848,564,984.40, are allocated as follows:

Legal Reserve

€ 42,428,249.22

Endowment to EDP Foundation

€ 6,200,000.00

Retained Earnings

€ 799,936,735.18

2. Dividends to be paid in the amount of € 0.190 per share, in the total amount of € 794,964,108.56.

The total amount of € 794,964,108.56 of dividends to be paid from distributable assets, corresponding to € 0.190 per share, considers the total amount of shares representing EDP's share capital; nevertheless, under applicable law, no payment of dividends shall be made regarding own shares held by EDP at the date the dividends are available for payment, and that value is therefore added to the amount of retained earnings.

Lisbon, 7 March 2023

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

On behalf of the Executive Board of Directors

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade

Rui Teixeira

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

12 April 2023

Considering the provisions of article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code and the quality of the performance of the members of the management and supervision bodies of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. who held office during the 2022 financial year:

It is proposed:

1.º - A vote of confidence and praise to the Executive Board of Directors and to each of its members for the performance of their duties during the 2022 financial year.

2.º - A vote of confidence and praise to the General and Supervisory Board and to each of its members for the performance of their duties during the 2022 financial year.

3.º - A vote of confidence and praise to the Statutory Auditor for the performance of its duties during the 2022 financial year.

Lisbon, 13th March 2023

The Shareholders,

_______________________________

China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A.

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

12 April 2023

Proposal for Item 3 of the Agenda

(Opinion of the General and Supervisory Board on the vote of confidence to the

Executive Board of Directors regarding the 2022 financial year)

As established by Article 22, paragraph 1(h) of the EDP Articles of Association, the General and Supervisory Board may "issue, at its own initiative or when requested by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, an opinion regarding the annual vote of confidence in administration body members referred to in Article 455 of the Companies' Code".

Thus, in the exercise of its powers and without prejudice to the principle of institutional cooperation guiding the relationship with the Executive Board of Directors (EBD) in the uncompromising pursuit of EDP's interests, the General and Supervisory Board (GSB) has implemented a principle of the most demanding standards and full responsibilities, which has special significance in terms of assessing the activity and performance of the Executive Board of Directors.

EDP has voluntarily established a formal and objective process for assessing the activity of the Executive Board of Directors. This process was conducted, analysed and certified by an external consultant, Mercer.

At the beginning of 2023, the Members of the General and Supervisory Board were interviewed (by representatives of the referred external consultant) so that two types of approach, qualitative and quantitative, were included in the assessment of the Executive Board of Directors. The focus was on the topics of strategic orientation, efficient implementation, institutional image, quality of leadership, overall results, transparency, cooperation with the GSB, quality of information and timing, number of members and experience and capacity to deal with change. An individual assessment of the Members of the EBD was also carried out.

On the basis of the questionnaire replies and interviews, at the meeting of 15 February 2023 the General and Supervisory Board jointly reflected on these data, drawing its conclusions.

Therefore, in accordance with the respective rules, approved in line with best corporate governance practices, the General and Supervisory Board wishes to record the following conclusions regarding the process of assessing the activity and performance of the Executive Board of Directors in 2022:

1. The General and Supervisory Board globally assessed the EBD overall very positively, classifying its performance as "Above Expectations" in all the areas analysed.

1

2. Regarding the comparison with the year 2021, the GSB Members perceived that the EBD is at the same quality standard as the previous year for most of the analysed items. Nevertheless, it is important to highlight a number of items in which a considerable percentage of GSB Members perceived an improvement compared to the previous year: "Overall Results", "Strategic Orientation", "Institutional Image" and "Quality of Leadership".

Notwithstanding the assessment obtained, the activity of the Executive Board of Directors must be underpinned by the continuous improvement of its performance, both in terms of its own duties and in its relations with the other corporate bodies of EDP, and also in the defence of the Shareholders' interests.

Proposal

As set out above, the General and Supervisory Board unanimously decided to approve this opinion on the assessment of the activity and performance of the Executive Board of Directors during the 2022 financial year and to convey to the Shareholders its position in favour of a vote of confidence and praise for the Executive Board of Directors, its Chairman and each of its Members.

Lisbon, 1 March 2023

______________________________

João Talone

Chairman of the General and Supervisory Board

2

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

12th April 2023

PROPOSAL OF ITEM 4 OF THE AGENDA

Grant authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and

sale of own shares by EDP and subsidiaries of EDP

Considering:

  1. The legal regulations applicable to the acquisition and sale of own shares by limited liability companies set forth in the Portuguese Companies Code;
  2. The permission granted on no. 3 of article 5 of the Articles of Association to acquire, hold and sell own shares, as provided in the law and up to the limits set forth in the law;
  3. The provisions laid down in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, that established a special regime contemplating, namely, requirements to exempt from the general regime of market abuse for certain programs of reacquisition of own shares that should be taken into consideration even if the acquisition of own shares is not integrated on the reacquisition programs covered by the referred Regulations;
  4. The obligation to communicate and disclose the execution of own shares' operations by companies listed into trading that are provided for in CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, in its current version;
  5. The authorization granted to the Executive Board of Directors to buy and sell own shares by resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of 6th April 2022 by

1

