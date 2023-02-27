EDP Energias de Portugal S A : intends to opt to receive shares of R following Scrip Dividend announcement

Lisbon, February 27th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") hereby informs:

EDP's 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), communicated today the launch of a new shareholder remuneration program through a scrip dividend (the "Program"), subject to definitive internal approvals and to the approval of the Program in the EDPR general shareholders meeting and the launch of the Program by the board of directors of EDPR.

Following this announcement, EDP informs the market that it intends to opt to receive shares of EDPR under such Program and not to sell incorporation rights.

This intention reflects the continued strategic importance that EDPR has for EDP and for the execution of its business plan, prioritizing cashflow reinvestment in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.