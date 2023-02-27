Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:27 2023-02-27 am EST
4.799 EUR   +0.95%
03:40pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : intends to opt to receive shares of R following Scrip Dividend announcement
PU
02/17Utilities Gain on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
02/14Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP secures its first PPA in Greece
PU
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : intends to opt to receive shares of R following Scrip Dividend announcement

02/27/2023 | 03:40pm EST
EDP intends to opt to receive shares of EDPR following Scrip Dividend announcement
Monday27, February 2023

EDP intends to opt to receive shares of EDPR following Scrip Dividend announcement

Lisbon, February 27th, 2023:EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") hereby informs:

EDP's 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), communicated today the launch of a new shareholder remuneration program through a scrip dividend (the "Program"), subject to definitive internal approvals and to the approval of the Program in the EDPR general shareholders meeting and the launch of the Program by the board of directors of EDPR.

Following this announcement, EDP informs the market that it intends to opt to receive shares of EDPR under such Program and not to sell incorporation rights.

This intention reflects the continued strategic importance that EDPR has for EDP and for the execution of its business plan, prioritizing cashflow reinvestment in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 20:38:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
