EDP Energias de Portugal S A : issues 750 million 5-year green bonds

Lisbon, June 19th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") priced an issuance of green debt instruments in the amount of €750 million, maturing in June 2028 and with a coupon of 3.875% (the "Notes").

In 2022, EDP pre-hedged the 5-year Mid Swap, for amounts to be refinanced in 2023, at an interest cost of 1.8%. Considering the mentioned pre-hedge, the Notes' implicit yield is c.2.5%.

The Notes will be issued under EDP and EDP Finance B.V.'s Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (MTN) and application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin. This issuance will be used for the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of EDP's Group Eligible Green Project Portfolio, which consists of renewable projects as set out in EDP's Green Finance Framework, available on EDP's website.

BBVA, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank Ltd, Mediobanca, Millennium BCP, NatWest Markets, Santander and Société Générale acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.