  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:25 2022-10-04 am EDT
4.563 EUR   +0.11%
01:52pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : issues a 500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030
PU
01:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP issues a 500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030
PU
10/03Edp Energias De Portugal S A : issues a U.S.$500 million 5-year green bond
PU
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : issues a 500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030

10/04/2022 | 01:52pm EDT

10/04/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
EDP issues a €500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030
Tuesday04, October 2022

EDP issues a €500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030

Lisbon, October 4th, 2022: EDP Finance BV priced today an issuance of debt instruments ("Notes") in the total amount of €500,000,000 maturing in March 2030 and with a coupon of 3.875%.

The Notes will be issued under EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") and EDP Finance B.V.'s Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (MTN). Application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin. This issuance will be used for the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of EDP's Eligible Green Project Portfolio, which consists of renewable projects, as set out in EDP's Green Finance Framework, available on EDP's website.

BBVA Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Société Générale acted as Joint-Bookrunners on the transaction.

This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 538 M 16 269 M 16 269 M
Net income 2022 855 M 841 M 841 M
Net Debt 2022 14 487 M 14 252 M 14 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 17 991 M 17 699 M 17 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 12 907
Free-Float 66,0%
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,56 €
Average target price 5,99 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-5.67%17 699
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.04%159 520
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.68%74 123
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.12%73 401
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.63%59 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.51%59 183