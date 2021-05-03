Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP

05/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP
Monday03, May 2021

BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP

Lisbon, May 3rd, 2021:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On April 30th, 2021, BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock') notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that its subsidiary BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limitedhas reduced its shareholding to 1.96% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 2% threshold was crossed by on April 29th, 2021. On such date, BlackRock's overall position was 7.09%, which represents an increase from the previous position of 5.71% disclosed to the market on March 18th, 2021.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 19:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
03:15pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in E..
PU
04/30EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : BP and Brisa inaugurate the first ultra-fast cha..
PU
04/28EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Bank of America Corporation notifies qualified s..
PU
04/27EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Resignation of the Vice-Chairman of the General ..
PU
04/27Sweden's Vattenfall shortlisted for 1 GW French offshore wind tender
RE
04/26EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : secured a PPA for a 40 MW wind project in Spain
PU
04/22EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : 3rd Coupon Interest Payment
PU
04/19EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Applications for Starter Business Acceleration 2..
PU
04/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Completion of EDPR c.1.5 Bn capital increase
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 793 M 16 624 M 16 624 M
Net income 2021 917 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
Net Debt 2021 12 692 M 15 296 M 15 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 18 994 M 22 920 M 22 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,69 €
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-10.36%22 431
NEXTERA ENERGY0.64%152 032
ENEL S.P.A.0.77%101 072
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.91%85 578
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.97%77 452
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.60%70 050
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ