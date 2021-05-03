EDP Energias de Portugal S A : BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP

Lisbon, May 3rd, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On April 30th, 2021, BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock') notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that its subsidiary BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limitedhas reduced its shareholding to 1.96% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 2% threshold was crossed by on April 29th, 2021. On such date, BlackRock's overall position was 7.09%, which represents an increase from the previous position of 5.71% disclosed to the market on March 18th, 2021.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.