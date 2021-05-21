EDP Energias de Portugal S A : EDPR's new wind farm with 209MW goes into operation in Texas

Relógio do Sol Park will allow to supply more renewable energy to the North American State. Company has an additional 200MW under construction in Texas.

EDP Renováveis, a world leader in the clean energies sector and the fourth largest wind power producer in the world, started the commercial operation of the 209 MW 'Relógio do Sol' park. The wind farm, which has the original name Reloj del Sol Wind Farm, was built in Zapata County, Texas.



This project will contribute to significantly strengthen the Texas grid with clean energy. It also has a positive impact on the work of the region, since it assumed the creation of more than 100 jobs during its construction and, from now on, it will have 10 people in maintenance and full-time operation. With this park, of more than 200MW, it will also be possible to save the more than 1,400 million liters of water that, each year, would be needed to cool traditional power plants.



This is the most recent EDP Renováveis project to start operating in the North American region. The company already has four wind farms in operation in this State, with a portfolio of 909 MW of installed capacity, producing enough energy to supply the equivalent of more than 230 thousand homes, every year.



The company is also building the 200 MW Wildcat Creek wind farm in Cooke County, some 50 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth, and wants to continue to strengthen its commitment to the region, having invested, up to now more than $ 1.5 billion.