EDP Energias de Portugal S A : EUR 750,000,000 1.625 per cent Instrument due 15 April 2027 - 1st Coupon Interest Payment

Wednesday07, April 2021
EUR 750,000,000 1.625 per cent Instrument due 15 April 2027 - 1st Coupon Interest Payment
Lisbon, April 7th, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:
EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 1st coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDPNOM will be payable since 15th April 2021 with the following amounts:
Gross Interest* 1.625000000000 %
* Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.
The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
