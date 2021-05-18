EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Relatório de Direitos Humanos e Laborais 2020

Human and Labor Rights 2020

Purpose and scope of the report

The present document proceeds to the structured publication of the material assessments related to the Respect of Human and Labor Rights. The information is organized to promote the internal debate, including operational teams, the Sustainability Committee and the Executive Board of Directors. Its public disclosure is intended to provide EDP's stakeholders an integrated view of the risks and challenges that the company faces in this matter, the way they are approached and the distinctive importance they occupy in the company's day-to-day activities.

Companies subscribers to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, known as

the Ruggie Framework, as is the case with EDP, internalize the procedures for identifying, preventing and mitigating the risks of negative impacts on human and labor rights at all operational levels and are in need of periodically assess the degree and quality of implementation of their commitments. In this sense, this 3

document reports the progress on the topics considered most relevant and provides the Company's approach for the future.

This report was prepared by the Sustainability Direction, that is the operational guardian of human rights policy, and does not provide substantially new information regarding that published in the Group reports or permanently available and updated on its websites. However, it is now edited to satisfy an integrated analysis of all issues, procedures and events related to Human and Labor Rights. It covers all business units, participated companies and partnerships over which the Group has influence on management, as well, its employees and managers, suppliers, customers and local communities in any country where EDP has operations.

In EDP's policies, a substantial part of their commitments are oriented towards the active promotion of Human and Labor Rights, for the creation of shared value and societal profit, which far exceeds the scope of the this Report.