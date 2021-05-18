EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Relatório de Direitos Humanos e Laborais 2020

Human and Labor Rights 2020
DSS April 2021 - 5th annual edition
CONTENTS
Purpose and Scope of the Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3
EDP's Human and Labor Rights
2020 Performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4
Country/sector Risk Mapping . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8
|
Stakeholder Risk Mapping
|
2
|
Local and Indigenous Communities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
17
|
Customers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
. . . . 18
|
Employees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19
Supply Chain . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20
Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23
Policies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31
Foundational Declarations and Frameworks . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44
Sources . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53
Human and Labor Rights 2020
Purpose and scope of the report
The present document proceeds to the structured publication of the material assessments related to the Respect of Human and Labor Rights. The information is organized to promote the internal debate, including operational teams, the Sustainability Committee and the Executive Board of Directors. Its public disclosure is intended to provide EDP's stakeholders an integrated view of the risks and challenges that the company faces in this matter, the way they are approached and the distinctive importance they occupy in the company's day-to-day activities.
Companies subscribers to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, known as
|
the Ruggie Framework, as is the case with EDP, internalize the procedures for identifying, preventing and
|
|
mitigating the risks of negative impacts on human and labor rights at all operational levels and are in need of
|
|
periodically assess the degree and quality of implementation of their commitments. In this sense, this
|
3
document reports the progress on the topics considered most relevant and provides the Company's approach for the future.
This report was prepared by the Sustainability Direction, that is the operational guardian of human rights policy, and does not provide substantially new information regarding that published in the Group reports or permanently available and updated on its websites. However, it is now edited to satisfy an integrated analysis of all issues, procedures and events related to Human and Labor Rights. It covers all business units, participated companies and partnerships over which the Group has influence on management, as well, its employees and managers, suppliers, customers and local communities in any country where EDP has operations.
In EDP's policies, a substantial part of their commitments are oriented towards the active promotion of Human and Labor Rights, for the creation of shared value and societal profit, which far exceeds the scope of the this Report.
Human and Labor Rights 2020
2020 performance
4
Human and Labor Rights 2020
2020 in a nutshell
Processes
-
New Code of Ethics rising the bar
-
Covid delayed some procedures and commanded new ones
Local & Indigenous Communities
-
Good management of infrastructure impacts
-
No issues or controversies
Country/Industry/Company
-
Just Transition took over the agenda
-
Company expands business outside OECD and Brazil
-
Micro generation requires new relationship with customers
RESPECT
Human and Labor Rights
Suppliers & Contractors
|
•
|
All critical suppliers performance evaluated on
|
5
|
|
Rights
|
|
• Safety culture and accidents are hot issues
|
|
•
|
Overtime hours need better control
|
|
Employees
|
Customers
|
•
|
Harassment cases are punctual, localized and resolved
|
• Undue power cuts
|
•
|
Overtime hours
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 15:09:05 UTC.