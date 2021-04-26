Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : secured a PPA for a 40 MW wind project in Spain

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP secured a PPA for a 40 MW wind project in Spain
Monday26, April 2021

EDP secured a PPA for a 40 MW wind project in Spain

Lisbon, April 26th, 2021: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP'), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR'), has secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies worldwide, to sell the clean energy produced by a 40 MW wind farm in Spain, avoiding estimated annual emissions of over 50 thousand tons of CO2.

The project is located in Albacete and is expected to commence operations in 2023.

With this new agreement, EDP has now 0.4 GW of capacity secured in Spain set to enter in operation from 2021 onwards.

EDP's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with a low-risk profile fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:02aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : secured a PPA for a 40 MW wind project in Spain
PU
04/22EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : 3rd Coupon Interest Payment
PU
04/19EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Applications for Starter Business Acceleration 2..
PU
04/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Completion of EDPR c.1.5 Bn capital increase
PU
04/16Gas-Fired Plants Become Europe's Largest Power Sector Emitter
DJ
04/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Operating Data Preview 1Q21
PU
04/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Payment of Dividends - Year 2020
PU
04/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/12EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : wants to invest 10 million euros in Portuguese s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 793 M 16 701 M 16 701 M
Net income 2021 917 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
Net Debt 2021 12 692 M 15 367 M 15 367 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 19 760 M 23 834 M 23 926 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,71 €
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-5.00%23 834
NEXTERA ENERGY1.41%153 463
ENEL S.P.A.5.55%107 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.04%89 319
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.05%76 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.35%69 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ