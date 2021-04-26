EDP Energias de Portugal S A : secured a PPA for a 40 MW wind project in Spain

Lisbon, April 26th, 2021: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP'), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR'), has secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies worldwide, to sell the clean energy produced by a 40 MW wind farm in Spain, avoiding estimated annual emissions of over 50 thousand tons of CO2.

The project is located in Albacete and is expected to commence operations in 2023.

With this new agreement, EDP has now 0.4 GW of capacity secured in Spain set to enter in operation from 2021 onwards.

EDP's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with a low-risk profile fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.