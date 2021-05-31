Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : signs agreement to accelerate sustainability goals established by the United Nations and Paris Agreement

05/31/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP signs agreement to accelerate sustainability goals established by the United Nations and Paris Agreement
Monday31, May 2021
Events
Innovation
Renewable energy
Sustainability

EDP is one of the leading technology companies that joined the Digital with Purpose movement and signed an agreement today, in Lisbon, with an appeal to governments and policy makers.

EDP takes another step towards fulfilling its ambition to be totally green by 2030 and adheres to the Digital with Purpose Movement. With this initiative, EDP joins a group of more than 40 leading global companies in innovation and technology that, through a joint agreement signed this Monday, May 31st, in Lisbon, calls on governments and policy makers to that accelerate the fulfillment of the sustainability objectives established by the United Nations and the Paris Agreement, by 2030.


This movement promoted by GeSI (Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative), in partnership with governments, associations, NGOs and several international organizations, is made up of more than 40 leading technology companies such as NOS, SIBS, Unipartner, Deloitte and Huawei, and has as its main objective to promote the progress of the technology industry, combined with sustainable practices.


The presidents of these companies share the common belief that technology, innovation and knowledge sharing have the power to transform the planet.


'We are taking on the challenge of leading the energy transition and becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We truly believe that innovation, technology and collaboration are essential to achieve these goals. The Digital with Purpose Movement embodies this conviction and allows us to join forces with similar leaders around the world in driving this change ', says Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, EDP's executive president.


The Digital with Purpose Movement is the next step in the GeSI initiative, following the launch of the 'Digital with Purpose' report in 2019. This work allowed us to conclude that digital technologies can have a transformation impact on the capacity to fulfill the 2030's agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), directly influencing 103 of the 169 SDG objectives. To achieve this ambitious goal, GeSI's Digital with Purpose Movement will catalyze collective action and the implementation of powerful digital technologies.


The members of this movement publicly assume that they will respect and promote the four universal commitments:
1. Support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, establishing practical and incremental measures to become an effect-oriented business.
2. Take and report concrete measures on climate change.
3. Embrace the principles of impact transparency every year, and report them accordingly.
4. Develop and implement digital technology with a positive social impact.


In February, EDP announced its ambition to abandon coal production by 2025 and be completely green by 2030, anticipating by 20 years its goals of being carbon neutral.


This vision is supported by three strategic axes: accelerated and sustainable growth; organization with the future in its DNA, supported by greater investment in innovation and digital transformation; and attractive return and excellence in ESG indicators (Environmental, Social and Governance.)


The plan focuses on investments that reinforce EDP's digital and innovative nature: two billion euros will be invested in innovation and digital transformation by 2025, to provide new solutions in hydrogen, energy storage, smart grids, energy communities and electric mobility, and to reinforce the connection of an already global, talented and flexible team.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
12:22pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : signs agreement to accelerate sustainability goa..
PU
05/28EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Renováveis enters Chile with projects comprising..
PU
05/28EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : enters the Chilean market with a 628 MW wind and..
PU
05/26EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Starts Partnership With Ibersol To Supply Chargi..
MT
05/26EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : and Ibersol join forces to accelerate electric m..
PU
05/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : presents investment of 470 million in Asturias f..
PU
05/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : EDPR's new wind farm with 209MW goes into operat..
PU
05/20EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : PivotBuoy floating wind platform prepares the st..
PU
05/20EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited rea..
PU
05/18EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Relatório de Direitos Humanos e Laborais 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 895 M 16 991 M 16 991 M
Net income 2021 920 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 12 647 M 15 464 M 15 464 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 18 855 M 22 979 M 23 055 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 12 063
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,71 €
Last Close Price 4,78 €
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-7.33%22 979
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.09%143 617
ENEL S.P.A.-1.61%100 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.38%87 245
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.46%77 091
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.05%67 668