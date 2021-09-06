Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : prices EUR 1,250 million subordinated green notes

09/06/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP prices EUR 1,250 million subordinated green notes
Monday06, September 2021

EDP prices EUR 1,250 million subordinated green notes

Lisbon, September 06th, 2021:EDP priced today two Green fixed to reset rate subordinated notes issuances: one in the total amount of EUR 750 million, with an early redemption option exercisable by EDP 5.25 years after the issue date, final maturity date in March 2082 and a yield of 1.6% up to the first reset date to happen 5 years and 6 months after issuance (the 'NC5.5 Notes) and the other in the total amount of EUR 500 million, with an early redemption option exercisable by EDP 7.75 years after the issue date, final maturity date in March 2082 and a yield of 1.95% up to the first reset date to happen 8 years after issuance (the 'NC8 Notes' and together with the NC5.5 Notes, the 'Notes').

Alike the issuances executed in January 2021, January 2020 and January 2019, the instruments are unsecured, senior only to EDP's ordinary shares and junior to its senior debt obligations.

Among their key features, is the optional deferral of interest, which is cash-cumulative and compounding, as well as subject to compulsory payment events. The coupons are subject to resets at pre-defined dates and according to pre-defined mechanics further described in the terms of the issuances.

Application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to official listing on Euronext Dublin.

The net proceeds from these issuances are intended to be used for the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of EDP's Eligible Green Project Portfolio as set out in EDP's Green Bond Framework, available on EDP's website. These issuances allow the reinforcement of EDP group's financial flexibility.

BBVA, Crédit Agricole CIB, CaixaBI, HSBC, ICBC, ING, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Mizuho, MUFG and Banco Santander acted jointly as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:52pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : prices EUR 1,250 million subordinated green notes
PU
09/02EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : João Nascimento takes over the EDP Group's Digita..
PU
09/02EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation - Sep 2021
PU
08/19EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Blackrock Fund Advisors reached qualified shareho..
PU
08/05EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Finance BV Interim Report 1H21
PU
08/05EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Jaguar Land Rover and EDP Comercial team up to pr..
PU
08/04EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Transcript 1H21
PU
08/04EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : signs asset rotation deal of a 149 MW wind portfo..
PU
08/03EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : EV users traveled more than 5 million kilometers ..
PU
07/30EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Results Presentation 1H21
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 756 M 15 133 M 15 133 M
Net income 2021 850 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
Net Debt 2021 12 302 M 14 595 M 14 595 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 18 893 M 22 411 M 22 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 12 124
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,79 €
Average target price 5,72 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-7.16%22 451
NEXTERA ENERGY11.07%168 103
ENEL S.P.A.-6.69%93 249
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.42%81 304
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.79%77 457
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.88%70 168