EDP Energias de Portugal S A : secures a 15 year PPA for a 209 MW solar project in Brazil

    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP secures a 15 year PPA for a 209 MW solar project in Brazil

10/25/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
EDP secures a 15 year PPA for a 209 MW solar project in Brazil
Monday25, October 2021

EDP secures a 15 year PPA for a 209 MW solar project in Brazil

Lisbon, October 25th, 2021: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through a 50%/50% partnership between its subsidiaries EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") owned at 74.98% and EDP Energias do Brasil S.A ("EDP Brasil") owned at 52.64%1, secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil. The PPA was established with EDP Comercializadora S.A., which has already allocated this energy in contracts with the same maturity.

The project is located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and is expected to enter in operation in 2024.

The 50%/50% co-investment between EDPR and EDP Brasil, will allow EDP to leverage on EDPR's skills to develop and operate renewables projects, and on EDP Brasil's local client prospecting and market expertise.

With this new agreement, EDP continues to increase its technological diversification with 2.7GW of secured capacity in Solar and an overall secured capacity of 7.4 GW for 2021-25.

EDP's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.


EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 891 M 14 967 M 14 967 M
Net income 2021 839 M 974 M 974 M
Net Debt 2021 12 384 M 14 379 M 14 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 19 319 M 22 435 M 22 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 12 124
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-4.44%22 619
NEXTERA ENERGY9.42%165 612
ENEL S.P.A.-13.88%84 242
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.35%79 842
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.96%69 791
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.47%66 653