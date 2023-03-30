Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:00 2023-03-29 am EDT
4.843 EUR   +0.62%
Edp Energias De Portugal S A : secures with First Solar ~2GWdc of solar modules for US projects for deliveries up to 2028
PU
02:01aEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP secures with First Solar ~2GWdc of solar modules for US projects for deliveries up to 2028
PU
01:45aEDP Chief Calls on EU Member States to Expedite Permit Process for Renewable Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : secures with First Solar ~2GWdc of solar modules for US projects for deliveries up to 2028

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
EDP secures with First Solar ~2GWdc of solar modules for US projects for deliveries up to 2028
Thursday30, March 2023

EDP secures with First Solar ~2GWdc of solar modules for US projects for deliveries up to 2028

Lisbon, March 30th 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 71.20% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), announces an agreement with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar"), the largest PV solar panel manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere with a fully vertically integrated manufacturing in the United States, to secure 1.8GWdc of advanced ultra-low carbon thin film solar modules for EDP's US projects, to be delivered up to 2028.

With this agreement, EDP increases the weight of local content in US solar PV future projects and reinforces the diversification of its procurement strategy both in terms of supply chain and technology.

EDP plans to add 4.8GWac of solar PV capacity in North America in 2023-2026 (including both utility scale and distributed generation).

First Solar's thin film PV technology sets industry benchmarks for quality, durability, and environmental performance. This technology has significantly lower CO2 footprint since its modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV module today, and excludes polysilicon from its components.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 541 M 21 169 M 21 169 M
Net income 2023 1 104 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net Debt 2023 16 032 M 17 368 M 17 368 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 19 116 M 20 708 M 20 708 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 13 208
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Average target price 5,82 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.4.02%20 708
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.96%151 268
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.57%77 220
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.23%75 505
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.52%74 190
ENEL S.P.A.9.50%60 622
