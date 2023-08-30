EDP signs Asset Rotation deal for a 260 MW wind portfolio in Brazil
The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary precedent conditions.
This transaction comes in the context of the €7 billion Asset rotation program for 2023-26 announced in EDP's Capital Markets Day in March 2023, allowing EDP to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.
This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
