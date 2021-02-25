Log in
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : to Invest EUR24 Billion in Green Push Over 2021-25

02/25/2021 | 05:45am EST
By Giulia Petroni

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA on Thursday unveiled its strategic plan for 2021-2025, saying it aims to invest 24 billion euros ($29.17 billion) in clean energy over the period.

The Portuguese energy player said it will direct its investments mainly toward renewables in key markets in Europe and North America as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The plan is expected to raise its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to EUR4.2 billion in 2023 and EUR4.7 billion in 2025, while net income is seen at EUR1 billion in 2023 and EUR1.2 billion in 2025. Both figures are adjusted by disposed portfolios in 2020.

EDP's annual capital expenditure is anticipated at EUR4.5 billion in 2023 and EUR4.6 billion in 2025.

The company targets a dividend floor of EUR0.19 a share with a payout between 75% and 85%, it said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-25-21 0545ET

Financials
Sales 2020 14 196 M 17 289 M 17 289 M
Net income 2020 779 M 949 M 949 M
Net Debt 2020 13 068 M 15 915 M 15 915 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 4,04%
Capitalization 18 611 M 22 580 M 22 666 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 71,0%
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,72 €
Last Close Price 4,72 €
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-8.50%22 580
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.39%144 560
ENEL S.P.A.-4.30%97 663
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.15%78 132
ORSTED A/S-20.50%67 765
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.61%67 164
