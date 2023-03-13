Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35:28 2023-03-13 pm EDT
4.717 EUR   -0.78%
04:52pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Informs : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report
PU
04:42pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : informs about the items 2 to 8 of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Informs : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governance Chapter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA, informs: 2022 Annual Report of the General and Supervisory Board

03/13/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022

Index

General and Supervisory Board

003

Index

01. Message from the Chairman

02. Structuring pillars followed by the General and Supervisory Board

4 03. Relevant matters addressed by

04. Formal aspects of the functioning

the Committees of the General

of the General and Supervisory Board

17

and Supervisory Board

9

6

3.1 Financial Matters Committee/

Annexes

19

Audit Committee

9

3.2 Remuneration Committee

10

3.3 Corporate Governance and

Sustainability Committee

11

3.4 USA Business Affairs Monitoring

Committee

13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:41:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
04:52pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Info : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report
PU
04:42pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : informs about the items 2 to 8 of the agenda of the Annual ..
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Info : 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governanc..
PU
04:42pEdp - Energias De Portugal, Sa, Info : 2022 Annual Report of the General and Supervisory B..
PU
04:32pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
04:32pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
04:32pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Item 1 of the Agenda of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
04:20pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Resignation of Executive Board Member
PU
04:20pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : Resignation of Executive Board Member
PU
03/10EDP Renovaveis seeks to sell wind farms in Spain, Expansion reports
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 625 M 18 905 M 18 905 M
Net income 2022 825 M 885 M 885 M
Net Debt 2022 15 404 M 16 523 M 16 523 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 18 618 M 19 970 M 19 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 12 990
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,72 €
Average target price 5,81 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.2.10%20 013
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.67%145 107
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.01%72 892
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.87%71 487
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.46%69 625
ENEL S.P.A.5.88%57 712