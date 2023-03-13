EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA, informs: 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governance Chapter

At the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 6 April 2022, shareholders resolved on the granting of authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own shares by EDP and subsidiaries of EDP for an eighteen-month period as from the proposal approved in the General Meeting.

4. Change of company control

EDP has not entered into any significant agreements that come into force, are amended or terminate in the event of a change in control of the Company following a takeover bid, except for normal market practice in terms of debt issuance. In fact, EDP is usually a party in financing agreements and issuer of bonds that include change of control clauses, which are typical set forth in such agreements and securities and are necessary for the completion of transactions, not considering that its existence is likely to harm the economic interest in the transfer of EDP shares, nor the free assessment by shareholders of the directors' performance.

5. Defensive measures

EDP has not taken any measures to prevent takeover bids that would put the interests of the Company and its shareholders at risk. The supplementary rules on this matter remain thus in force.

In this regard, it is important to note that, pursuant to Article 14 (3) of EDP's current Articles of Association, votes cast by a shareholder on his own behalf or representing another will not be considered if they exceed 25% of all the votes corresponding to the share capital.

Although EDP's Articles of Association impose this limitation on the exercise of voting rights, this limitation is not a measure to prevent successful takeover bids.

In fact, the inability of the limitation on voting rights to prevent the success of a takeover bid is the result of EDP's current capital structure and of the compliance of the deliberative quorum of two-thirds of the votes cast, which is set out in EDP's Articles of Association for an amendment to the company agreement on this matter with Article 182 - A (2) of the Portuguese Securities Code.

No defensive measures have been taken aimed at or resulting in serious erosion of EDP's assets in the event of transfer of control of the company or a change in the composition of the Executive Board of Directors, thereby prejudicing the free transferability of the shares and free