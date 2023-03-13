EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA, informs: 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Corporate Governance Chapter
Information on Ownership Structure, Organisation and Corporate Governance
A. Ownership Structure
I. Capital Structure
1. Capital Structure
The share capital of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (Company or EDP) is of EUR 3,965,681,012 and is fully paid up, according to Article 4 of EDP's Articles of Association, being represented by 3,965,681,012 ordinary shares, which have a face value of 1 euro each.
The geographical and investor type breakdown of the EDP shareholder structure on 31 December 2022 was as follows:
Breakdown of shareholder structure
Breakdown of shareholder structure by investors type (%) by geography (%)
8%
5%
8%
36%
34%
15%
95%
PORTUGAL
SPAIN
REST OF EU + UK
USA
REST OF THE WORLD
INSTITUTIONAL
2. Restrictions on Share Transferability
In the terms of the Articles of Association, the shares are not subject to any limitations in terms of transferability, given that, according to the Portuguese Securities Code, shares traded in the market are fully transferable.
3. Treasury stock
As of 31 December 2022, EDP owned 18,616,167 treasury stock shares, corresponding to 0.47% of the share capital.
At the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 6 April 2022, shareholders resolved on the granting of authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own shares by EDP and subsidiaries of EDP for an eighteen-month period as from the proposal approved in the General Meeting.
4. Change of company control
EDP has not entered into any significant agreements that come into force, are amended or terminate in the event of a change in control of the Company following a takeover bid, except for normal market practice in terms of debt issuance. In fact, EDP is usually a party in financing agreements and issuer of bonds that include change of control clauses, which are typical set forth in such agreements and securities and are necessary for the completion of transactions, not considering that its existence is likely to harm the economic interest in the transfer of EDP shares, nor the free assessment by shareholders of the directors' performance.
5. Defensive measures
EDP has not taken any measures to prevent takeover bids that would put the interests of the Company and its shareholders at risk. The supplementary rules on this matter remain thus in force.
In this regard, it is important to note that, pursuant to Article 14 (3) of EDP's current Articles of Association, votes cast by a shareholder on his own behalf or representing another will not be considered if they exceed 25% of all the votes corresponding to the share capital.
Although EDP's Articles of Association impose this limitation on the exercise of voting rights, this limitation is not a measure to prevent successful takeover bids.
In fact, the inability of the limitation on voting rights to prevent the success of a takeover bid is the result of EDP's current capital structure and of the compliance of the deliberative quorum of two-thirds of the votes cast, which is set out in EDP's Articles of Association for an amendment to the company agreement on this matter with Article 182 - A (2) of the Portuguese Securities Code.
No defensive measures have been taken aimed at or resulting in serious erosion of EDP's assets in the event of transfer of control of the company or a change in the composition of the Executive Board of Directors, thereby prejudicing the free transferability of the shares and free
appraisal by the shareholders of the performance of the members of the Executive Board of Directors.
6. Shareholder agreements
According to the Article 7 of EDP's Articles of Association, shareholder agreements regarding the Company must be communicated in full to the Executive Board of Directors and the General and Supervisory Board by the shareholders that have signed them in the 30 (thirty) days following their conclusion.
According to information provided to the Company by the shareholders, the Executive Board of Directors is aware of the existence of a single shareholder agreement, which was entered into on 11 April 2007 by Parpública, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, S.A. ("CGD") and Société Nationale pour la Recherche, la Production, Le Transport, La Transformation et la Commercialisation des Hydrocarbures ("Sonatrach").
Although Parpública has sold its shareholdings in EDP's share capital and CGD and Sonatrach do not own a qualifying shareholding in EDP's share capital, according to information at EDP's disposal this does not represent automatic cessation of the effects of the shareholder agreement. EDP has not been informed of any agreement to revoke or amend the said shareholder agreement.
In 2021, EDP and Sonatrach agreed to terminate the partnership entered into in 2007, under which EDP assumed full control of the combined cycle natural gas plant, Soto 4, in Spain, with an installed capacity of 426MW, through the acquisition of 25% stake held by Sonatrach, and terminates the commercial relations with Sonatrach that were associated with this partnership.
II. Shareholdings and Bonds Owned
7. Qualifying holdings
Pursuant to Article 8 (1) (b) of CMVM Regulation 5/2008, we are providing the following information on qualifying holdings owned by EDP shareholders as at 31 December 2022 and attributable voting rights in accordance with Article 20 (1) of the Portuguese Securities Code.
