EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA, informs: 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report

This Remuneration Report aims to provide a comprehensive and integrated description of the remuneration earned by the members of the governing bodies and bodies of EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA ("EDP" or "Company"), including all benefits, regardless of the respective form, attributed or due during the 2022 financial year. As provided for in the EDP Articles of Association until the amendments resulting from the General Meeting held on 14 April 2021, the remuneration of the members of the governing bodies was fixed by a Remuneration Committee appointed by the General Meeting, with the exception of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors Executive Board, which were set by a Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board. These Committees submitted annually to the General Shareholders' Meeting a declaration on the remuneration policy of the members of the governing bodies, pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 2 of Law no. 28/2009, of 19 June. With the entry into force of Law no. 50/2020, of 25 August, which transposed Directive (EU) no. 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017, the Remuneration Committee is responsible to submit to the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting a proposal for a Remuneration Policy for the Members of the Governing Bodies. Following the General Meeting held on 14 April 2021, the proposal for the remuneration policy of the members of the governing bodies submitted by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General Meeting, the proposed policy remuneration of the members of the Executive Board of Directors, which was submitted by the Remuneration

Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board, the last two respectively by 98.69% and 98.58%. At the General Meeting of April 6, 2022, the individual and consolidated financial statements for 2021, including the sole management report (including chapter on corporate governance and the remuneration report), the individual and consolidated accounts and the annual report and the opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (which includes the annual report of the Financial Matters/Audit Committee) and the legal certification of the individual and consolidated accounts were approved by the majority of the votes cast (98.66% of votes in favour). A. Remuneration policy applicable to members of the Executive Board of Directors approved by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board Procedures for adopting the policy Until the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 14 April 2021, the definition of the remuneration policy for the members of the management body was defined by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board, which established a fixed component and a variable component. Regarding the variable component, this Committee established the remuneration to be awarded to the directors, seeking to ensure that it reflected the performance of each of the members of the Executive Board of Directors in each year of the mandate (annual variable remuneration), as well as their performance for the entire term of office, by setting a variable component