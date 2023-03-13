EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA, informs: 2022 Integrated Annual Report - Remuneration Report
Index
510
Remunerations
Report
A. Remuneration policy applicable to mem-
C. Specifics applicable to the remuneration
F. Particulars applicable to the remuneration
bers of the Executive Board of Directors
of the members of the General and Supervi-
of the Remuneration Committee of the Gen-
approved by the Remuneration Committee
sory Board
529
eral Meeting
532
appointed by the General and Supervisory
D. Specifics applicable to the remuneration
Board
511
of the Statutory Auditor
530
G. Particulars applicable to the remuneration of
the Chairman of the General Meeting
532
B. Remuneration policy applicable to mem-
E. Particulars applicable to the remuneration
bers of the Governing Bodies approved by
of the Environment and Sustainability Board
H. Evolution of the remuneration and perfor-
the Remuneration Committee elected by the
532
mance
533
General Meeting
526
Integrated Annual Report 2022
Remunerations Report
511
This Remuneration Report aims to provide a comprehensive and integrated description of the remuneration earned by the members of the governing bodies and bodies of EDP - Energias de Portugal, SA ("EDP" or "Company"), including all benefits, regardless of the respective form, attributed or due during the 2022 financial year.
As provided for in the EDP Articles of Association until the amendments resulting from the General Meeting held on 14 April 2021, the remuneration of the members of the governing bodies was fixed by a Remuneration Committee appointed by the General Meeting, with the exception of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors Executive Board, which were set by a Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board. These Committees submitted annually to the General Shareholders' Meeting a declaration on the remuneration policy of the members of the governing bodies, pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 2 of Law no. 28/2009, of 19 June.
With the entry into force of Law no. 50/2020, of 25 August, which transposed Directive (EU) no. 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017, the Remuneration Committee is responsible to submit to the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting a proposal for a Remuneration Policy for the Members of the Governing Bodies.
Following the General Meeting held on 14 April 2021, the proposal for the remuneration policy of the members of the governing bodies submitted by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General Meeting, the proposed policy remuneration of the members of the Executive Board of Directors, which was submitted by the Remuneration
Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board, the last two respectively by 98.69% and 98.58%.
At the General Meeting of April 6, 2022, the individual and consolidated financial statements for 2021, including the sole management report (including chapter on corporate governance and the remuneration report), the individual and consolidated accounts and the annual report and the opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (which includes the annual report of the Financial Matters/Audit Committee) and the legal certification of the individual and consolidated accounts were approved by the majority of the votes cast (98.66% of votes in favour).
A. Remuneration policy applicable to members of the Executive Board of Directors approved by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board
Procedures for adopting the policy
Until the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 14 April 2021, the definition of the remuneration policy for the members of the management body was defined by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board, which established a fixed component and a variable component. Regarding the variable component, this Committee established the remuneration to be awarded to the directors, seeking to ensure that it reflected the performance of each of the members of the Executive Board of Directors in each year of the mandate (annual variable remuneration), as well as their performance for the entire term of office, by setting a variable component
consistent with maximizing EDP's long-term performance (multi-annual variable remuneration). The remuneration policy was revised annually1 and, with the same periodicity, was subject to the General Shareholders' Meeting appreciation.
At the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 14 April 2021 approved the proposed remuneration2 policy for the members of the Executive Board of Directors, submitted by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board.
As stated in the remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board of Directors prepared by the Remuneration Committee appointed by the General and Supervisory Board, under the terms of Law no. 50/2020, 25 August, and considering the Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance (IPCG) adopted by EDP, the beginning of a mandate with a new Executive Board of Directors, and also the approval of a new business plan and the feedback received from analysts and investors on the remuneration system of the Executive Board of Directors, understood the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board it was opportune to review the Remuneration Policy of the Executive Board of Directors, submitting the proposal for the Remuneration Policy of the Executive Board of Directors of EDP resulting from the aforementioned revision to the EDP General Shareholders' Meeting of 14 April 2021 for approval.
The policy review work that gave rise to the proposal presented to the General Shareholders' Meeting was also based on the conclusions of a study requested by the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board and carried out by an independent consultant, as well as on the advice obtained by the aforementioned Committee
in relation to corporate governance matters, good international practices and, in general, the matter of remuneration policy as an instrument to promote the business strategy and the long-term and sustainability interests of EDP, provided by a law firm, based on a benchmark analysis of the remuneration model, both qualitative and quantitative, of companies in the PSI 20 Index and comparable companies in the international electricity sector.
In the proposed Executive Board of Directors' Remuneration Policy, the evolution of the remuneration system for directors and other EDP employees, the reduction in the number of members of the Executive Board of Directors, with the functional reorganization of that Board and consequent increase in responsibilities resulting therefrom, in particular for the global lower remuneration level of the Executive Board of Directors, also taking into account the reasonable expectations of its members, elected in January 2021, regarding the remuneration model and its adequacy and competitiveness. The consideration of employment conditions and the remuneration model for EDP's workers and the economic and financial situation in the country and worldwide also contributed to this end. In fact, the consideration of these elements advised that, on that occasion, and without prejudice to the reduction in the number of levels of fixed remuneration of the members of the Executive Board of Directors, as described below, no further review of the fixed component of the remuneration should be carried out. of the members of the Executive Board of Directors, with the impact that such an option has on the other components of the remuneration, although from the point of view of analysing the functions of the current five members of the Executive Board of Directors and the sector benchmark, such a review could prove to be appropriate.
EDP, as the apex of a responsible multinational business group ("Group") has a solid governing culture that ensures
the management, monitoring, control, and supervision of the risks that the Group, its shareholders, employees, customers and, in general, all its stakeholders face, including those arising from the remuneration systems it adopts. EDP adopts remuneration practices transversal to the Group, consistent and based on common principles, which comply with the regulations applicable in the jurisdictions where it carries out its activity.
EDP's remuneration systems, including those of the Executive Board of Directors, are defined to promote a culture of merit and high performance that ensures that people and teams are recognized, encouraged and rewarded according to their responsibility, availability, loyalty and competence placed at the service of EDP, guaranteeing action in line with the long-term interests of shareholders and its stakeholders and the promotion of sustainable performance by EDP aligned with ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) objectives.
The proposal for the Remuneration Policy for the members of the Executive Board of Directors was also aimed at simplification, transparency, and clarity, favouring a complete understanding of the framework of principles and rules that constitute it, which are applied by the Remuneration Committee of the General Board and Supervision.
Definition, review, and renewal of the Policy
The definition of the remuneration policy of the Executive Board of Directors is submitted for approval by the General Meeting of EDP, at the proposal of the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board.
Changes to the Internal Regulations of the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board include the process of reviewing and applying the Remuneration Policy
of the Executive Board of Directors, in accordance with the following principles:
the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board meets at least once a semester in order to monitor the situation of EDP in relevant matters for the purposes of determining and fixing the variable remuneration of the Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors and the other Directors and for the analysis of relevant information that may justify the consideration of adjustments to the application of the Remuneration Policy, proceeding as necessary and convenient to the hearing of the Financial Matters Committee/Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee of the General and Supervisory Board, of the Executive Board of Directors or any of EDP's corporate body in terms of compliance, risk management and Human Resources;
the definition and possible proposals for reviewing the Remuneration Policy are based on the articulation of EDP's long-term objectives, measured according to its strategic plan at any given moment, on the conclusions of comparative remuneration studies with national listed companies and with peers' foreign sectors and in an articulation of principles with the remuneration plan of other workers and employees of EDP;
on an annual basis, the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board will assess the opinions expressed by shareholders and analysts on EDP's Remuneration Policy or on the Remunerations Report;
the Remuneration Committee of the General and Supervisory Board may hire the consultants and external support necessary to carry out studies on comparative remuneration and best corporate
