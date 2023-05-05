Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:03 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.866 EUR   -2.03%
01:52pEDP : Q1-23: strong recovery in hydro offers EDP a 100% ramp-up in EBITDA
Alphavalue
07:41aEdp Energias De Portugal S A : 1Q23 Results Presentation
PU
07:31aEdp Energias De Portugal S A : Key data 1Q23 (xlsx)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP : Q1-23: strong recovery in hydro offers EDP a 100% ramp-up in EBITDA

05/05/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:52pEDP : Q1-23: strong recovery in hydro offers EDP a 100% ramp-up in EBITDA
Alphavalue
07:41aEdp Energias De Portugal S A : 1Q23 Results Presentation
PU
07:31aEdp Energias De Portugal S A : Key data 1Q23 (xlsx)
PU
06:11aEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : 1Q23 Results Presentation
PU
01:24aEDP Swung to 1Q Profit on Hydro Recovery
DJ
05/04Portugal's EDP swings to profit on hydropower recovery in Iberia
RE
05/04Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Results 1Q23
PU
05/04Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Results Handout 1Q23
PU
05/03EDP Secures Power Purchase Agreement for Wind Portfolio in Spain With Inditex
DJ
04/28EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 509 M 22 596 M 22 596 M
Net income 2023 1 157 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net Debt 2023 15 700 M 17 298 M 17 298 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,05%
Capitalization 19 605 M 21 572 M 21 601 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 13 208
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,97 €
Average target price 5,87 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.6.68%21 572
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%152 789
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.37%82 073
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.69%80 962
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.50%75 608
ENEL S.P.A.21.01%68 047
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer