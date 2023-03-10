Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:36:28 2023-03-10 am EST
4.748 EUR   -0.02%
02:53aEDP Renovaveis seeks to sell wind farms in Spain, Expansion reports
RE
03/09Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Hybrid Notes due March 2082 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment
PU
03/08Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : Fixed to Reset Rate Hybrid Notes due March 2082 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renovaveis seeks to sell wind farms in Spain, Expansion reports

03/10/2023 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and EDP Renovaveis logo

MADRID (Reuters) - Portugal's EDP Renovaveis is looking to sell wind farms in Spain potentially worth 500 million euros ($530 million), Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources.

The world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, EDPR has put nine wind farms up for sale with a combined capacity of 256 megawatts, the newspaper said.

EDPR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said this month it plans to raise 7 billion euros through "asset rotation" as it sells mature renewable energy parks to finance new ones.

Spain is attracting many investors for renewable energy projects and several power companies such as Iberdrola and Grenergy have announced asset sales in the country.

Energias de Portugal holds a 75% stake in EDPR and the two companies are led by the same CEO.

($1 = 0.9437 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. -0.08% 4.748 Real-time Quote.2.00%
EDP CORPORATION -2.76% 13370 Delayed Quote.-27.25%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. -0.10% 20.17 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.23% 10.665 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:53aEDP Renovaveis seeks to sell wind farms in Spain, Expansion reports
RE
03/09Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Hybrid Notes due March 2082 - 2nd Coupo..
PU
03/08Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Fixed to Reset Rate Hybrid Notes due March 2082 - 2..
PU
03/07Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Admission to trading of shares of EDPR
PU
03/07Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Admission to trading of shares of EDP
PU
03/07Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Admission to trading of shares of EDPR
PU
03/07Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Admission to trading of shares of EDP
PU
03/06Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Registration of share capital increase of EDPR
PU
03/06Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Registration of share capital increase of EDP
PU
03/06Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : Registration of share capital increase of EDPR
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 625 M 18 643 M 18 643 M
Net income 2022 825 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2022 15 404 M 16 294 M 16 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 18 745 M 19 827 M 19 827 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 990
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,75 €
Average target price 5,82 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.2.00%19 827
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.77%147 572
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.08%72 904
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.06%72 206
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.35%70 485
ENEL S.P.A.5.77%57 105