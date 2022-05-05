Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/05 11:35:14 am EDT
4.293 EUR   -0.97%
12:52pEDP Swung to 1Q Loss Due to Hydro Production Shortfall, High Electricity Prices
DJ
12:35pPortugal's EDP swings to quarterly loss on Ukraine war impact, drought
RE
04/28EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : EDP completes asset rotation deal of a 149 MW wind portfolio in Poland for an EV of 0.3bn
PU
Summary 
Summary

EDP Swung to 1Q Loss Due to Hydro Production Shortfall, High Electricity Prices

05/05/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
By Giulia Petroni

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA said Thursday that it swung to a loss in the first quarter of the year as performance was hit by a shortfall in hydropower production and high electricity prices in the Iberian market.

The Portuguese energy company said it registered a net loss of 76 million euros ($80.2 million) in the quarter from a profit of EUR180 million in the year-earlier period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization decreased to EUR710 million from EUR864 million in the previous year. Due to extreme drought in Portugal during the winter season in 2021 and 2022, EDP said it had to purchase electricity in the Iberian wholesale market at soaring prices. This resulted in a EUR400 million Ebitda loss in the quarter.

Revenue from energy sales and services rose to EUR5.50 billion from EUR3.09 billion the previous year.

Looking at the full year, EDP said it expects the loss related to the hydro shortfall to be compensated by a positive performance across some of its businesses, including EDP Renovaveis, EDP Brasil and Iberian networks.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1251ET

Financials
Sales 2022 14 468 M 15 282 M 15 282 M
Net income 2022 866 M 915 M 915 M
Net Debt 2022 13 849 M 14 628 M 14 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 17 108 M 18 072 M 18 072 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 12 236
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,34 €
Average target price 5,51 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-10.29%18 072
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.74%143 526
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.35%85 082
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.62%79 232
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.72%73 862
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.03%66 889