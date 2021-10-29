EDP group maintains leadership position in sustainability index S&P Global Clean Energy

EDP and EDPR reassure their position among the top 10 of the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Clean Energy Index, one of the most relevant sustainability benchmarks globally.

EDP group maintained its leadership position in the sustainability index S&P Global Clean Energy. This index is one the most common tools to define investment portfolios among the sustainable investment community, with a total of 5 index-linked products with an aggregate market cap of around 17 billion US dollars.

In its latest public consultation, S&P strived for improvements in index diversification, transparency and reduction of its carbon footprint, thus establishing a constituent methodology around total green-house gas emissions and weight of renewable generation.

EDP's and EDPR's maintenance in this index recognized the continuous developments accomplished in these fronts. Today, EDP group has more than 75% of its energy generation coming from renewable sources and a clear path to abandon thermal coal generation by 2025 and to be carbon neutral by 2030, being ahead of its peers in the fight for climate change.



EDP is also committed to being an active and effective voice in this field by promoting the needed collective effort to build a greener planet for all. It is in this context that it will reach COP 26, which will start next week, with an even stronger ambition of being a leader in the energy transition.