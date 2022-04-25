Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/25 11:38:07 am EDT
4.684 EUR   +1.50%
04/25/2022 | 03:17pm EDT - Electricity exchanges urge Spain, Portugal not to act alone on power prices
RE
04/25/2022 | 02:30pm EDT - BlackRock informs on qualified shareholding in EDP
PU
02:20pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMA : BlackRock informa sobre participação qualificada na EDP
PU
Electricity exchanges urge Spain, Portugal not to act alone on power prices

04/25/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Enagas liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Zona Franca in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Power trading platforms are urging the Spanish government not to intervene alone in the system that sets the price of electricity, in its bid to bring down sky-high utility bills, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

European countries are scrambling to agree on ways to manage surging gas and power prices, pushed higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which are eating away at people's spending power across the bloc.

Spain and Portugal received permission in March to take their own temporary measures to contain prices. The neighbours have been working on ways to limit the impact of expensive gas, which often sets the overall price in the electricity system.

Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera has said the simplest option is to cap the price at which gas plants can sell their power to the market. Portugal's Environment Minister Jose Duarte said last week the details were still being negotiated.

In response to these discussions, Spanish derivatives exchange MEFF and clearing house BME Clearing, along with Portuguese counterparts OMIP and OMIClear wrote to Spain's Secretary of State for Energy to express their worries.

"In our opinion, a possible regulatory intervention that affects the price-setting mechanism for the underlying asset, as an administrative measure unconnected to the effective market conditions, and that deviates from the price-setting model that is common in all of Europe, would generate a high risk of regulatory uncertainty," they said in the letter dated April 22.

Any changes must be made "in harmony with the rest of the EU", the letter said.

Spanish electricity providers association AELEC - formed of power firms EDP, Endesa, Iberdrola and Viesgo - also voiced concerns about the possible unintended consequences of any mechanism to create a reference price for the gas used to generate electricity, in a letter to European officials dated April 8 and seen by Reuters.

AELEC said such a mechanism would cost more than it would save and suggested it would even encourage the use of gas.

The group said its members had not been consulted and based its comments on leaked documents as there had been no official communication from Spanish or Portuguese authorities at that time.

Ribera and Duarte will meet EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Tuesday, Ribera's ministry said without indicating what would be discussed.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 1.50% 4.684 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
ENDESA, S.A. 0.81% 20.02 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 1.44% 10.585 Delayed Quote.0.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 14 402 M 15 524 M 15 524 M
Net income 2022 878 M 947 M 947 M
Net Debt 2022 13 872 M 14 953 M 14 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 18 486 M 19 807 M 19 926 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 236
Free-Float 67,9%
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-4.49%19 633
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.79%145 275
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.94%87 984
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.69%80 709
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.24%71 471
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.06%68 818