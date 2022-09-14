Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-14 am EDT
4.956 EUR   -0.42%
01:01pPortugal rules out energy windfall tax, cites other mechanisms aiding customers
RE
09/09EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : Conclusion of Asset Rotation Deal of a 172 MW Wind Portfolio in Italy
PU
09/09EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Conclusion of Asset Rotation Deal of a 172 MW Wind Portfolio in Italy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portugal rules out energy windfall tax, cites other mechanisms aiding customers

09/14/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal is already transferring hundreds of millions of euros of excess profits made by electricity and gas companies from spiralling energy prices to consumers and sees no immediate need for a windfall tax, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The European Union's executive outlined plans on Wednesday to raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) to soften the blow to consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from electricity generators that do not use expensive gas. The proposals would also make fossil fuel firms share windfall profits, as the bloc grapples with an energy crisis fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fernando Medina said the recently created "Iberian mechanism", an agreement with the European Union to decouple electricity prices from rising gas prices, already contains a direct transfer of windfalls from non-gas power plants to lower regulated tariffs.

"We are already reducing profits from the electricity sector and transferring them to consumers...and we'll do the same with the gas sector," Medina told a parliamentary committee.

Medina said the 1.4 million households and small businesses that buy natural gas in the liberalized market will soon benefit from the same arrangement, as the government allowed households to move to regulated tariffs and avoid huge price increases from Oct. 1.

He said that the Iberian mechanism between June 15 and Aug. 15 had already lowered tariffs paid by consumers by 150 million euros and predicted savings could reach 500 million euros by year end.

"These 500 million euros won't be on the balance sheets of the companies as unanticipated profits and will be transferred directly to consumers," he said, vowing that neither consumers, nor the state, would pay for the mechanism in the future.

Given the increases already announced by companies in natural gas bills, and assuming all households and small businesses move to regulated tariffs, he also promised savings for consumers of 630 million euros by the end of the year.

Further measures to cut power costs should be have "proportionality, justice and.. be effective", he said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Aislinn Laing and Andrea Ricci)

By Sergio Goncalves


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. -0.42% 4.956 Real-time Quote.3.00%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. 0.33% 10.625 Real-time Quote.24.30%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 8.12% 420.9196 Real-time Quote.126.35%
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:01pPortugal rules out energy windfall tax, cites other mechanisms aiding customers
RE
09/09EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Conclusion of Asset Rotation Deal of a 172 MW Wind ..
PU
09/09EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Conclusion of Asset Rotation Deal of a 172 MW Wind Portfoli..
PU
09/07EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A., IN : EDP concludes Solar PV deal in APAC strengthening i..
PU
09/07Europe's STOXX 600 falls as commodity stocks weigh; utilities outperform
RE
09/05EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation - Sep 22
PU
09/01EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : – Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2082 - 1..
PU
09/01EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2082..
PU
08/31VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Buys $240 Million Hydro Electricity Site In ..
MT
08/30EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Sale of Mascarenhas Hydro Power Plant - Energest
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 388 M 16 398 M 16 398 M
Net income 2022 854 M 854 M 854 M
Net Debt 2022 14 201 M 14 210 M 14 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 19 645 M 19 645 M 19 656 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 907
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,98 €
Average target price 5,84 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.3.00%19 656
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.82%174 590
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.14%83 303
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.07%83 159
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.68%68 465
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.89%67 510