Portugal's tax watchdog investigating EDP's dams sale

LISBON, March 23 (Reuters) - Portugal's tax watchdog is
investigating a multi-billion euro sale of six dams by utility
EDP to French firm Engie after opposition lawmakers
claimed it used loopholes to avoid the payment of over 100
million euros ($118.60 million) in taxes.
In December 2019, EDP agreed to sell six hydroelectric power
plants in the Douro basin to an international consortium led by
Engie for 2.2 billion euros. The sale process was
concluded a year later.
Over the past few weeks, Portuguese opposition lawmakers
from parties on the left and right have accused EDP of setting
up a financial scheme to avoid paying stamp duty taxes it was
obliged to.
Finance Minister Joao Leao told a parliamentary committee on
Tuesday the head of the tax authority had informed him they were
already working on the case and were now gathering "preparatory
elements" to force EDP to pay the taxes if they find out the
firm actually used loopholes to avoid the payment.
EDP has denied any wrongdoing and chief executive Miguel
Stilwell de Andrade said last week the sales model aimed to
guarantee the dams would continue to operate smoothly and "not
to avoid the payment of taxes".
Leao said, "it is not up to the finance ministry to make any
judgment in advance...(but) it is unacceptable that someone
might avoid paying taxes using loopholes - for us this is very
clear", he said, adding the government would not intervene in
the investigation.
Rui Rio, leader of the Social Democrats, the largest
opposition party, said last week in parliament the government,
led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, was aware of the scheme
"because EDP had always explained what it was going to do".
($1 = 0.8432 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and
Alexandra Hudson)