EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Summary 
Summary

Portugal's tax watchdog investigating EDP's dams sale

03/23/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
LISBON, March 23 (Reuters) - Portugal's tax watchdog is investigating a multi-billion euro sale of six dams by utility EDP to French firm Engie after opposition lawmakers claimed it used loopholes to avoid the payment of over 100 million euros ($118.60 million) in taxes.

In December 2019, EDP agreed to sell six hydroelectric power plants in the Douro basin to an international consortium led by Engie for 2.2 billion euros. The sale process was concluded a year later.

Over the past few weeks, Portuguese opposition lawmakers from parties on the left and right have accused EDP of setting up a financial scheme to avoid paying stamp duty taxes it was obliged to.

Finance Minister Joao Leao told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday the head of the tax authority had informed him they were already working on the case and were now gathering "preparatory elements" to force EDP to pay the taxes if they find out the firm actually used loopholes to avoid the payment.

EDP has denied any wrongdoing and chief executive Miguel Stilwell de Andrade said last week the sales model aimed to guarantee the dams would continue to operate smoothly and "not to avoid the payment of taxes".

Leao said, "it is not up to the finance ministry to make any judgment in advance...(but) it is unacceptable that someone might avoid paying taxes using loopholes - for us this is very clear", he said, adding the government would not intervene in the investigation.

Rui Rio, leader of the Social Democrats, the largest opposition party, said last week in parliament the government, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, was aware of the scheme "because EDP had always explained what it was going to do". ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 1.82% 5.024 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. 2.30% 17.76 Real-time Quote.-23.86%
ENGIE 0.37% 12.11 Real-time Quote.-3.63%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 025 M 16 635 M 16 635 M
Net income 2021 923 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
Net Debt 2021 12 540 M 14 874 M 14 874 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 20 269 M 24 187 M 24 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,69 €
Last Close Price 4,93 €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-4.31%22 892
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.08%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.0.58%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.78%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.70%71 022
ORSTED A/S-20.72%65 235
