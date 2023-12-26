EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is one of the leading producers and distributors in Portugal. The activity is organized around 4 sectors: - production, sales and distribution of electricity: hydroelectric, thermoelectric, wind, co-generated, and biomass-based; - supply of energy services: primarily engineering and consulting services for the construction and installation of thermoelectric and hydroelectric units; - sales and distribution of gas (No. 2 in Portugal); - other: steam production, supply of computer services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal (42.7%), Spain (32.6%), Brazil (15.2%), the United States (3.4%) and other (6.1%).

Sector Electric Utilities