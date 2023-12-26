Lisbon, December 26th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") announces the expected dates for the following 2024 corporate events:
- 2023 Annual Results: February 29th 2024
- Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 10th 2024
- First Quarter 2024 results: May 9th 2024
- Second Quarter 2024 results: July 30th 2024
- Third Quarter 2024 results: November 7th 2024
EDP will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2024 financial calendar.
