EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 2nd coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDP4OM will be payable since 23rd April 2024 with the following amounts:
Gross Interest* 5,943000000000 %
*Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.
The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).
EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.
