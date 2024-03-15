Lisbon, March 15th, 2024: Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/523 of the Commission and in Article 29- R of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) provides the following information to the market and to the public in general.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, informed EDP that he acquired shares from EDP.

Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.