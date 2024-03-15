The Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, informed EDP that he acquired shares from EDP.
Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.
Attachments
