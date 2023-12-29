Lisbon, December 29th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), informs that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of EDP's 50% stake in Energia Ásia Consultoria, Lda. ("Energia Ásia"), to China Three Gorges, for a total consideration of c. € 100 million, subject to customary adjustments until completion.

Energia Ásia is owned 50/50 by EDP and ACE Asia Co. Ltd and its sole asset is a 21.2% stake in Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A.("CEM"), which acts as exclusive concessionaire for transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Macau since 1985.

This transaction allows EDP to reallocate capital to its core activities and is fully aligned with EDP's 2023-2026 Business Plan. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary conditions' precedent for a transaction of this nature.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.