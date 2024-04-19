Lisbon, April 18th 2024: Following the information released to the market on February 14th 2024, EDP, S.A.(1) ("EDP"), through its 71.27% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), is pleased to announce the completion of a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure, to sell an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW operating wind project located in Alberta, Canada, for an implied Enterprise Value of C$0.7 billion.

With the conclusion of this agreement, EDPR has executed ~35% of the €7 billion Asset rotation program for 2023-2026 as announced in EDP's Capital Markets Day in March 2023, allowing EDP to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP, S.A.

1. The change of the name from EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. to EDP, S.A. was resolved at the General Meeting of April 10, 2024, and is pending registration.