The projects are located in Rio Grande do Norte and are fully operational since 2022.
With the conclusion of this transaction, EDP has secured around €1.6 billion of Asset Rotation proceeds in the context of the €7 billion Asset rotation program for 2023-2026, announced in EDP's Capital Markets Day in March 2023, allowing EDP to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.
This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.
