MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION RELATED TO CHINA THREE GORGES SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES
Lisbon, March 14th 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA ("EDP") informs the market and the general public that on March 10th, 2023, the member of the General and Supervisory Board China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A. provided the following information to EDP:
"Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, as amended (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), and Article 29-R of Decree-Law No. 486/99, of November 13, as amended (the "Portuguese Securities Code"), China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A., a company incorporated in Luxembourg, with registered office at 10B, rue des Merovingiens, L-8070 Bertrange, Luxembourg, and registration number B164928, hereby notifies that, in its capacity as member of the General and Supervisory Board of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., it has subscribed 45,755,458 shares representing approximately 1.09% of the share capital of EDP (the "Shares").
The subscription of the Shares by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. was made in the context of EDP's share capital increase through the accelerated bookbuilding process (the "ABB") launched by EDP on March 2, 2023 and the Shares have been created in the Central de Valores Mobiliários and admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market on March 7, 2023, as communicated to the market by EDP.
The Shares were subscribed by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. at a price of €4.58 per share, corresponding to a nominal value of €1 and an issue premium of €3.58 per share, as communicated to the market and to the public by EDP on March 3, 2023. The total amount of subscription of the Shares by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. is equal to €209,559,997.64.
Following the share capital increase and the subscription of the Shares described above, the voting rights inherent to 872,818,863 shares representing 20.861% of EDP's share capital are now attributable to China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A..
China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. is fully owned by China Three Gorges International Limited, which, in turn, is controlled by China Three Gorges International Corporation. China Three Gorges International Corporation is controlled by China Three Gorges Corporation (the "CTG"), which, in turn, is a state-owned company of the People's Republic of China. Therefore and under Article 20 (1) (b) of the Portuguese Securities Code, all
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256
voting rights inherent to the 872,818,863 shares representing 20.861% of EDP's share capital are also attributable to these entities that control China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A..
Please find attached the form for notification and public disclosure of manager transactions conducted over EDP shares, pursuant to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016 laying down technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation."
ANNEX
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details
of
the
person
discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely
associated
a)
Name
China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A.
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the General and Supervisory Board of
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
b)
Initial
notification
/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
b)
LEI
529900CLC3WDMGI9VH80
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
4
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
Description
of
the
Shares representing the share capital of
financial instrument, type
a)
of
instrument
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Identification Code
ISIN PTEDP0AM0009
Subscription of a share capital increase
b)
Nature of the transaction
The transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share
option programme
c)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Price(s) and volume(s)
4.58 EUR/share
45,755,458 shares
d)
Aggregated
information
Weighted average price: 4.58 EUR / ação
- aggregated
volume
Volume: 45,755,458 ações
- price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
