MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION RELATED TO CHINA THREE GORGES SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES

Lisbon, March 14th 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA ("EDP") informs the market and the general public that on March 10th, 2023, the member of the General and Supervisory Board China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A. provided the following information to EDP:

"Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, as amended (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), and Article 29-R of Decree-Law No. 486/99, of November 13, as amended (the "Portuguese Securities Code"), China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A., a company incorporated in Luxembourg, with registered office at 10B, rue des Merovingiens, L-8070 Bertrange, Luxembourg, and registration number B164928, hereby notifies that, in its capacity as member of the General and Supervisory Board of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., it has subscribed 45,755,458 shares representing approximately 1.09% of the share capital of EDP (the "Shares").

The subscription of the Shares by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. was made in the context of EDP's share capital increase through the accelerated bookbuilding process (the "ABB") launched by EDP on March 2, 2023 and the Shares have been created in the Central de Valores Mobiliários and admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market on March 7, 2023, as communicated to the market by EDP.

The Shares were subscribed by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. at a price of €4.58 per share, corresponding to a nominal value of €1 and an issue premium of €3.58 per share, as communicated to the market and to the public by EDP on March 3, 2023. The total amount of subscription of the Shares by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. is equal to €209,559,997.64.

Following the share capital increase and the subscription of the Shares described above, the voting rights inherent to 872,818,863 shares representing 20.861% of EDP's share capital are now attributable to China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A..

China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. is fully owned by China Three Gorges International Limited, which, in turn, is controlled by China Three Gorges International Corporation. China Three Gorges International Corporation is controlled by China Three Gorges Corporation (the "CTG"), which, in turn, is a state-owned company of the People's Republic of China. Therefore and under Article 20 (1) (b) of the Portuguese Securities Code, all