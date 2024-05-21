Lisbon, May 21st 2024: EDP, S.A. ("EDP" or "Company"), informs it has priced today a fixed to reset rate subordinated green notes issuance in the total amount of EUR 750 million, with an early redemption option exercisable by EDP 5.75 years after the issue date, final maturity date in May 2054 and a yield of 4.875% (annual coupon of 4.75%) up to the first reset date to happen six years after issuance (the "Notes") .

The instrument is unsecured, senior only to EDP's ordinary shares and junior to its senior debt obligations.

The Notes will be issued under EDP, EDP Finance B.V. and EDP Servicios Financieros España S.A.U.'s Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (MTN) and application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to official listing on Euronext Dublin.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used to finance or refinance Eligible Green Assets, as defined in EDP's Green Finance Framework, which is available on the Company's website. The Notes are intended to replace the Green EUR 750 million subordinated notes, callable in April 2025.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING Bank N.V., J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets, SMBC and UniCredit acted as Joint Lead Managers.

