Lisbon, June 26th 2024:SU ELETRICIDADE, S.A., the last resort supplier of the Portuguese electricity system, a fully owned subsidiary of EDP, S.A. ("EDP"), agreed the non-recourse sale of, approximately, €100 million of the 2023 tariff adjustment, related to the activity of purchasing, and selling, electricity from generators with guaranteed remuneration.

EDP is expected to monetize additional adjustments and tariff deficit until year-end, once and if they are published by Entidade Reguladora dos Serviços Energéticos - ERSE.

This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP, S.A.