More about the company
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is one of the leading producers and distributors in Portugal. The activity is organized around 4 sectors:
- production, sales and distribution of electricity: hydroelectric, thermoelectric, wind, co-generated, and biomass-based;
- supply of energy services: primarily engineering and consulting services for the construction and installation of thermoelectric and hydroelectric units;
- sales and distribution of gas (No. 2 in Portugal);
- other: steam production, supply of computer services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal