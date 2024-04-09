Stock EDP EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Equities

EDP

PTEDP0AM0009

Electric Utilities

Real-time Euronext Lisbonne
Other stock markets
 07:52:58 2024-04-09 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.538 EUR +1.87% Intraday chart for EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. -1.78% -22.33%
01:38pm EDP : Model update Alphavalue
Mar. 27 Big turnout expected in New England offshore wind power auction RE
This Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

EDP : Model update Alphavalue
Big turnout expected in New England offshore wind power auction RE
Big turnout expected in New England offshore wind power auction RE
Copperleaf Technologies Gains 4% As Says To Provide Solutions To Energias De Portugal MT
Copperleaf Technologies To Provide Solutions To Energias De Portugal MT
GRAPHIC -Portugal's snap election and what markets are watching RE
EDP : FY23 : Cautious initial guidance resists falling prices Alphavalue
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Proposes Dividend for 2023 CI
Transcript : EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2024
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
EDP's 2023 profit rises 40%, misses forecasts due to one-offs RE
Splight, Inc. announced that it has received $1.9 million in funding from EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. CI
EDP : Merchant exposure to weigh on forward earnings Alphavalue
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. acquired 17 MW of solar arrays. CI
EDP Renováveis sells 80% stake in Canadian wind farm for $443 mln RE
Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
Big turnout expected in New York offshore wind power auction RE
Court clears path for Brazil to renew energy distribution concessions RE
Portugal's EDP plans 500 MW of solar capacity in Germany - CEO RE
Europe's energy projects stall before the finish line, utilities CEO says RE
Three New England states extend offshore wind solicitation due date RE
EDP's Renewables Unit to Repurchase 49% of Wind Portfolios from ACE Funds MT
EDP to buy back 49% stake in 1GW wind portfolios RE
EDP, Corporación Masaveu’s Purchase of Aboño Generaciones Gets EU Regulator's Nod MT
EU's electric dreams short-circuited by EV charging gridlock RE

Chart EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Chart EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is one of the leading producers and distributors in Portugal. The activity is organized around 4 sectors: - production, sales and distribution of electricity: hydroelectric, thermoelectric, wind, co-generated, and biomass-based; - supply of energy services: primarily engineering and consulting services for the construction and installation of thermoelectric and hydroelectric units; - sales and distribution of gas (No. 2 in Portugal); - other: steam production, supply of computer services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-04-10 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
3.473 EUR
Average target price
5.059 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+45.67%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. Stock EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
-22.35% 15.69B
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
+6.78% 133B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-0.09% 76.44B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-0.75% 74.3B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-12.21% 65.04B
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+64.24% 60.5B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+3.76% 44.38B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+3.79% 40.86B
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
+5.24% 37.77B
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-6.77% 35.87B
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. EDP Stock
  4. News EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  5. EDP: Model update